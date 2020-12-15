Julia Otey-Raudes, CEO of Eco Innovation Group, Inc., is Featured in a New Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com

Interview provides insights and excitement surrounding their inventors and innovations, competitive strengths, and overall company performance in 2020

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. (“SCV”) today announced the availability of a recent interview with the leadership of Eco Innovation Group, Inc. (OTC: ECOX) (the “Company”), an innovative company aggregating investments in new technologies that promote environmental and social well-being, and the advancement of green energy solutions. The interview outlines the development of ECOX’s portfolio of technology assets, the evolution of the Company to date, and the goals for the remainder of 2020 and beyond.



Speaking with SCV’s Stuart Smith, Otey-Raudes explains the genesis and story behind the recent moves by ECOX and the foundation built in 2020. In 2020, amidst a global pandemic, the Company was able to make key strategic moves fortifying ECOX for future growth and expansion. The Company was able to complete a two-year audit with a PCAOB registered audit firm as part of filing an S1 registration statement, all the while maintaining very lean overhead with a minimal burn rate.

When asked about her team at Eco Innovation Group, Otey-Raudes tells Smith, “Our people really make me proud. I have worked for the last 10 years in the renewable energy field. I was able to meet some amazing people that have joined us in Eco Innovation Group. I am proud that most funds for the company have been raised by equity or sales generated by the company and we have been able to avoid the typical toxic lender situations.” Ms. Otey-Raudes added, “The Company is ideally positioned for scale and growth. We are thankful for the opportunity to share our story with our shareholders and the SmallCapVoice.com listening audience.”

About Eco Innovation Group

Eco Innovation Group was founded by inventors and business professionals to help nurture and catalyze the most innovative and impactful products and services, and to deliver those innovations to the world, improving the quality of life in our communities and the world around us, while delivering value to our shareholders. At ECOX, we are dedicated to developing and commercializing successful products. But we will never lose sight of the fact that we exist, first and foremost, to help people and improve life on the planet we all share. We take our Social Responsibility Contract seriously in all our endeavors. It is not only what we do. It is who we are. For more information, visit www.ecoig.com.

About SmallCapVoice

SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. is a recognized corporate investor relations firm, with clients nationwide, known for its ability to help emerging growth companies, small cap and micro-cap stocks build a following among retail and institutional investors. SmallCapVoice.com utilizes its stock newsletter to feature its daily stock picks, podcasts, as well as its clients' financial news releases. SmallCapVoice.com also offers individual investors all the tools they need to make informed decisions about the stocks in which they are interested. Tools like stock charts, stock alerts, and Company Information Sheets can assist with investing in stocks that are traded on the OTCMarkets. To learn more about SmallCapVoice.com and its services, please visit https://www.smallcapvoice.com/small-cap-stock-otc-investor-relations-financial-public-relations/.

