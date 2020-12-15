HireVue Triples Global Public Sector Business in 2020 and Announces G-Cloud Approval

Government Agencies Globally are Using HireVue to Quickly Engage & Assess Talent for Increasing Hiring Diversity, Reducing Hiring Costs and Accelerating Workforce Transformation

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HireVue, the global leader in video interviewing, assessments, chatbot and recruiting automation technology, today announced it tripled the size of its Public Sector Business Unit in 2020. Becoming the first and only FedRAMP Authorized video interviewing and assessment platform in 2019 triggered rapid growth across the public sector, including the addition of more than 30 defense, federal civilian, state and local government customers. FedRAMP extends HireVue’s information security leadership which also includes SSAE18/SOC 2 Type 2 and ISO 27001:2013 certifications.



HireVue recently joined the United Kingdom’s G-Cloud 12 Digital Framework, within the Cloud Software category. G-Cloud 12 approval represents an important milestone for HireVue, and its continued focus on developing partnerships in the UK public sector. In addition, the public sector business has grown in Asia Pacific with customers across the region, including partnerships with government departments in Australia.

“There’s a stereotype that governments are slow to adopt new commercial solutions, but that just isn’t true - we’re partnering with leaders from big and small agencies who are eager for change in the way they hire,” said Joe Paiva, VP of Public Sector at HireVue. “Governments are ready to use HireVue’s on-demand solutions to prioritize diversity while also reducing labor effort and hiring costs in the face of a global pandemic.”

Using HireVue, agencies can achieve their workforce transformation goals by accommodating geographically dispersed applicants while streamlining communications and scheduling for under-resourced hiring managers. These capabilities advance longstanding efforts to increase diversity and interview qualified candidates from a range of different backgrounds. These efficiencies have become even more critical as governments respond to the evolving covid-19 crisis.

By prioritizing security and the unique values of government agencies, HireVue is ensuring greater job access for a wider distribution of talent. The company recently hosted its 18 millionth video-based interview and acquired AllyO , to enhance how it communicates with candidates 24/7 - as the world changes how it hires, government agencies will be at the forefront of innovation.

