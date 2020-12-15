Secure Technology Alliance and U.S. Payments Forum Name Jason Bohrer as New Director

Succeeds retiring 18-year director Randy Vanderhoof

/EIN News/ -- PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Secure Technology Alliance and U.S. Payments Forum today announced Jason Bohrer as the new executive director of both organizations. Bohrer brings 27 years of executive leadership experience in sales, operations and managed services. His impressive record of achievements spans payments, access control and identity management at CPI Card Group, HID Global and Motorola. Bohrer is well positioned to help both organizations advance their missions to accelerate the adoption of technologies and solutions that provide speed, convenience and security in an increasingly digital world.



“The Secure Technology Alliance and the U.S. Payments Forum are the go-to organizations for collaboration, education, best practices and guidance in the security and payments technology industries,” said Bohrer. “I am thrilled to have the opportunity to support these organizations and their wide-reaching initiatives, and I look forward to building upon the great work that was already done under Randy Vanderhoof’s leadership. Looking ahead, rapid changes in payments, security, mobile ID services, IoT, and transit fare collection technologies and solutions will continue, and these two organizations will be at the forefront of the transformation and implementation of those businesses. There is much to do and I’m excited to kick off 2021 in this new role.”

Bohrer succeeds retiring Randy Vanderhoof, whose career as executive director of the Smart Card Alliance began in 2002 when smart cards were virtually unknown in the U.S. The organization scored rapid successes under Vanderhoof’s stewardship, including working with government agencies and technology providers to implement Personal Identity Verification (PIV) cards as a common government-wide identity credential. Soon after, the organization helped standardize contactless smart card technology for U.S. electronic passports. The crowning achievement came in 2012, when after years of effort, the Alliance led the conversion of the entire U.S. payments industry to chip cards through the creation of the EMV Migration Forum, now the U.S. Payments Forum. This record of accomplishment testifies to Vanderhoof’s legacy as a visionary leader and the organizations’ collaborative successes in realizing these complex business and technology implementations.

Both organizations are moving into 2021 with tremendous momentum and new member-led projects and initiatives. These activities align with industry-driven priorities and provide guidance to help their industries evolve efficiently and securely.

“The Alliance has been an influential force to help drive national markets toward more secure and convenient technologies,” said Oliver Manahan, co-chair of the Alliance’s Board of Directors. “As we shift our focus to technologies that enable new applications like mobile driver’s licenses and Mobility-as-a-Service, Jason’s fresh insights and energy will be extremely valuable, and we look forward to changing the world together.”

“We are coming out of a year of rapid change in consumer shopping and payment preferences, and the Forum is looking forward to continuing to provide guidance and best practices to the industry for 2021,” said Kristy Cook, chair of the U.S. Payments Forum Steering Committee. “Jason brings extensive leadership experience, payment insight and an appreciation for the diversity of payment stakeholders to the role, and we’re excited to have him leading the Forum as we foster emerging payments and technologies into the U.S. market.”

About the Secure Technology Alliance

The Secure Technology Alliance is the digital security industry’s premier association. The Alliance brings together leading providers and adopters of end-to-end security solutions designed to protect privacy and digital assets in payments, mobile, identity and access, healthcare, transportation and the emerging Internet of Things (IoT) markets.

The Alliance’s mission is to stimulate understanding, adoption and widespread application of connected digital solutions based on secure chip and other technologies and systems needed to protect data, enable secure authentication and facilitate commerce.

The Alliance is driven by its U.S.-focused member companies. They collaborate by sharing expertise and industry best practices through industry and technology councils, focused events, educational resources, industry outreach, advocacy, training and certification programs. Through participation in the breadth of Alliance activities, members strengthen personal and organizational networks and take away the insights to build the business strategies needed to commercialize secure products and services in this dynamic environment.

For more information, please visit www.securetechalliance.org .

About the U.S. Payments Forum

The U.S. Payments Forum is a cross-industry body focused on supporting the introduction and implementation of new and emerging technologies that protect the security of, and enhance opportunities for payment transactions within the U.S. The Forum is the only non-profit organization whose membership includes the whole payments ecosystem, ensuring that all stakeholders have the opportunity to coordinate, cooperate on, and have a voice in the future of the U.S. payments industry.

For more information, please visit www.uspaymentsforum.org.

