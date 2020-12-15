Argus U.S. ESG Portfolio — Now Open to New SMA Investors

/EIN News/ -- STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Argus Investors’ Counsel, Inc. (AIC), is pleased to offer its U.S. ESG portfolio as a Separately Managed Account (SMA) to new investors.



"We are excited to expand our expertise by incorporating ESG criteria into our in-depth assessments of equity positions,” said Argus Chairman Sharon Wagoner.

Based on the latest 2021 ESG ratings the Argus portfolio includes new top ESG rated stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), BlackRock (BLK), Deere (DE), Facebook (FB) and Zoetis (ZTS). Argus’ rigorous fundamental equity analysis incorporates the latest ESG data from partner JUST Capital. JUST Capital identifies, tracks, and analyzes the U.S. corporations that outperform on the issues that matter most to the American public and actively engages close to 500 of those companies on key ESG issues, including often overlooked “S” or social issues.

“The American public is demanding more from our corporate leaders than ever before,” said Martin Whittaker, CEO of JUST Capital. “The top ranked companies in our Rankings demonstrate that purpose and profit can go hand in hand by delivering value to all their stakeholders – workers, customers, communities, the environment, and shareholders.”

The Argus U.S. ESG SMA is a diversified portfolio of companies that score high on environmental, social, and governance metrics, commonly known as ESG, and have exemplary records in delivering on the bottom line. The portfolio may be appropriate for those seeking to invest responsibly in companies that make a positive “sustainable impact” on the environment, the workplace, and the community.

For more information, please contact Cathleen Lesko at 203-548-9883 or clesko@argusinvest.com or Richard Ciuba at 646-747-5439 or rciuba@argusresearch.com.

About Argus Investors’ Counsel, Inc.:

Argus Investors’ Counsel is an SEC-registered investment advisor based in Stamford, CT, and has been certified as a WBE through the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) since 2007. Argus Investors' Counsel was founded and incorporated in 1960. Argus serves a nationwide array of endowments, foundations, public plans, corporate pension plans, Taft-Hartley funds, and high-net-worth individuals. We are proud to maintain long-term client relationships; our oldest pension fund client is with us today after 45 years. For more information, visit www.Argusinvest.com.

About JUST Capital:

The mission of JUST Capital, an independent nonprofit, is to build an economy that works for all Americans by helping companies improve how they serve all their stakeholders – workers, customers, communities, the environment, and shareholders. Just Capital believes that business and markets can and must be a greater force for good, and that by shifting the resources of the $19 trillion private sector, systemic issues can be addressed at scale, including income inequality and lack of opportunity. Guided by the priorities of the public, JUST Capital’s research, rankings, indexes, and data-driven tools help measure and improve corporate performance in the stakeholder economy.