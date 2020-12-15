Indiana-based Munsee Meats Partners with QuickCollect Solutions to Deliver an Automated, Contactless Farmers Market Experience

New temperature controlled pickup lockers are revolutionizing the farm-to-table order fulfillment model

/EIN News/ -- Durham, NC, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuickCollect Solutions, powered by Bell and Howell, a leading provider of automated grocery pickup solutions, announced today a QuickCollect GL partnership with Munsee Meats, Indiana’s premiere meat provider. Dubbed the “Automated Farmers Market,” Munsee Meats now offers local customers a new, easy method to pick up their orders placed through the company’s website.

Munsee Meats partners with local farmers to deliver premium meats and locally sourced goods to customers in East Central Indiana, covering Indianapolis, Ft. Wayne and the areas between. While traditionally only servicing local restaurants and institutions, Munsee Meats is now expanding its vision to offer its unique selection of meats and goods to retail customers. By leveraging the QuickCollect GL system, Munsee Meats has taken the first step to revolutionize how local customers interact with local farmers, artisans, and even restaurants by automating farm-to-table food delivery.

Once online customers place an order on MunseeMeats.com, their order will be filled and stocked in the Automated Farmers Market. Customers will then receive a confirmation QR code that their order is ready for pickup. When a customer arrives at the lockers, they simply scan the QR code and retrieve their order from the self-serve lockers.

“We are always looking for unique ways to grow, especially our e-Commerce efforts,” said Jason Mauck, CEO of Munsee Meats. “The QuickCollect GL is a unique locker solution that helps us offer the safest and quickest method for families to get the highest quality meats, meals, and local goods. It also enables us to scale our reach very quickly and cost-effectively. We are revolutionizing the way people interact with their local farmers and business.”

The QuickCollect GL, a member of the QuickCollect Solutions portfolio of automated pickup solutions offered by Bell and Howell, is a modular, temperature-controlled locker engineered for indoor and outdoor installations. Each column in the modular design can be remotely adjusted to be any temperature, from frozen to heated, to meet any specific storage temperature requirements. The lockers will first be available in select locations in the Muncie, IN area, with rapid expansion plans in the works.

“We are proud to partner with an innovator like Munsee Meats,” said Joe Zuech, Vice President of Online Grocery Solutions. “With our temperature-controlled grocery lockers, Munsee Meats can now deliver an easy, convenient order pickup option that their customers will love. We are excited to partner with them on this journey.”

About QuickCollect Solutions

QuickCollect Solutions, powered by Bell and Howell, combines a rich history in retail automation and an award-winning service organization with the industry’s most comprehensive portfolio of automated pickup solutions. Our dynamic pickup systems are installed throughout North America in the world’s largest retailers, grocers, and pharmacies. We customize our approach to each partner to fulfill their unique pickup program needs today, tomorrow, and in the future.

Headquartered in Durham, N.C., QuickCollect Solutions operates a 24/7/365 customer service and technical support center, as well as an advanced remote monitoring and diagnostic center. We employ more than 800 highly skilled field technicians across the nation to ensure your operation is always running efficiently. For more information, please visit us online and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Munsee Meats

Munsee Meats’ storied history began in 1957 as Tom’s Meats and has been guided by the “Appeal to the Great Spirit,” or as the locals know it, Chief Munsee, ever since. Originally located on South Walnut Street in Muncie, Indiana, in 1963 we moved to our current location with 25 employees and 6 delivery trucks. In 1973 we became Munsee Meats, Inc. and have expanded and upgraded many times over the years and now house nearly 12,000 square feet of cooler and freezer space and are one of the few USDA Federally Inspected meat plants in Indiana.

In 2020, the management team of Jason Mauck, Jonathan Lamb, Sean Stetson and Nick Terry took the helm with the mission of continuing the proud legacy of Munsee Meats while folding in cutting edge technology for a true farm to table experience. If quality and service is what you are after, then Munsee Meats is your ONLY choice.

