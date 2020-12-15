Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Anyon Systems to Deliver a Quantum Computer to the Canadian Department of National Defense

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anyon Systems Inc. (“Anyon”), a quantum computing company based in Montreal, Canada, announced today that it is to deliver Canada’s first gate-based quantum computer for the Department of National Defense’s Defence Research and Development Canada (“DRDC”). The quantum computer will feature Anyon’s Yukon generation superconducting quantum processor. Named after Canada’s westernmost territory, the quantum computer will enable DRDC researchers to explore quantum computing to solve problems of interest to their mission.

Quantum computing is expected to be a disruptive technology and is of strategic importance to many industries and government agencies. “Anyon is focused on delivering large-scale, fault-tolerant quantum computers to a wide group of early adopters including government agencies, high performance computing centers and universities in the near term,” said Dr. Alireza Yazdi, founder and CEO of Anyon.

About Anyon Systems

Founded in 2014, Anyon Systems is the first Canadian company manufacturing gate-based quantum computing platform for universal quantum computation. Anyon Systems delivers turnkey gate-based quantum computers. The company is headquartered in Montreal, Quebec.

