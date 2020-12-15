Commercial P2P CDN Market US $5,964 Million by 2028 - Global Insights on Trends, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Regulatory Landscape, Investments Analysis, Mergers & Acquisitions and Future Outlook: Adroit Market Research

Rising internet penetration and growing demand for video streaming are expected to provide opportunities for the commercial P2P CDN market growth.

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Commercial P2P CDN Market by Content Type (Video, and Non-Video), Solutions (Web Performance Optimization, Media Delivery, Cloud Security), Services (Professional Services, Maintenance, and Support) End-user Segment (Consumer, Business), Vertical (Media and Entertainment, Gaming, Retail and ecommerce, Education, Healthcare, and Others) and by Region, Global Forecast, 2018 to 2028.” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The global commercial P2P CDN market size is projected to reach nearly USD 5,964 Million by 2028. Besides, it is projected to gather a CAGR of above 15% over the forecast years 2021-2028.

Request a pdf sample at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/1737

Peer to peer content delivery network (P2P CDN) consists of interconnected servers that efficiently distribute massive web content to several users in multiple locations. P2P CDN aims to provide high availability of high-performance servers by delivering the service to end-users. It also increases the customer interface and the performance of the network. CDN offers numerous forms of content delivery systems, including video streaming, app downloads, load balancing, online and tablet content acceleration, and more.

Digitalization and CDN video are growing among diverse companies. This advance is expected to accelerate the use of mobile devices for video streaming on a real-time basis. CDN is the dominant mode of transmission of content; thus, rising video streaming platforms will fuel the growth of the commercial P2P CDN market. However, factors such as network access and technological problems with video streaming are likely to impede the market growth.

Browse the full report with Table of Contents and List of Figures at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/commercial-p2p-cdn-market

The report also outlines the various characteristics of the global Commercial P2P CDN industry by assessing the market from value chain analysis. Moreover, the Commercial P2P CDN market report comprises various qualitative parts of the Commercial P2P CDN industry in market restraints, essential industry drivers, and opportunities. Furthermore, the report provides a complete assessment of the market through company profiling and the competitiveness of the local as well as global vendors.

The commercial P2P CDN market has solid competition amongst the already well-known and new market players. Besides, the Commercial P2P CDN industry players are pursuing potential markets to seize a competitive lead among the other industry players by forming mergers & acquisitions, agreements, acquiring other companies & new startups, establishing collaboration & partnerships, and growing their business existence.

Direct purchase the report at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/1737

Based on the content type, the market is bifurcated into video and non-video. The non-video segment is estimated to accrue significant market growth over the forecast period. However, in the year 2019, the video segment holds a major market share and it is likely to keep its position throughout the forecast period. This is primarily due to the growing trend of Video-on-Demand (VoD), rich media files, on-the-go video content, and other related services.

Based on the vertical segment, the market is segmented into media and entertainment, gaming, retail and eCommerce, education, healthcare, and others. The gaming segment expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Online gaming has experienced tremendous transformations due to the availability of CDN technology and solutions. Users continue to enjoy high resolution online content when playing games on different platforms. Any kind of poor web performance, slow frame rate, poor graphics, and unnecessary lag time will lead to significant losses for the players catering to this vertical.

Are you looking for a DISCOUNT? If yes, then get in touch with us at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/discount/1737

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to accumulate the highest growth during the forecast years. However, the North American region held the highest market share in 2019 and it is projected to remain dominant during the forecast years 2018-2028. This is mainly due to growing innovations through R&D and rising cloud adoption in the region.

The major players of the global Commercial P2P CDN market are Streamroot Inc., Peer5 Inc, Viblast Globecast, Qumu Corporation, LLC CDN Video, Play2Live, Kollective, PeerApp, and Akamai Technologies. Moreover, the other prospective players in the Commercial P2P CDN market are Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. And StriveCDN. The Commercial P2P CDN market comprises well-established local as well as global players. Besides, the previously recognized market players are coming up with new and advanced strategic solutions and services to stay competitive in the global market.

Major Points from Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Research Methodology

Chapter 3 Executive Summary

Chapter 4 Market Outlook

Chapter 5 Commercial P2P CDN Market by Content Type

Chapter 6 Commercial P2P CDN Market by Solution

Chapter 7 Commercial P2P CDN Market by Service

Chapter 8 Commercial P2P CDN Market by End User

Chapter 9 Commercial P2P CDN Market by Vertical

Chapter 10 Commercial P2P CDN Market by Region

Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 12 Company Profiles

Access research repository of Upcoming Reports @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/upcoming.html

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is a global business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.