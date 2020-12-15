Lawsuit for Investors in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) shares announced by Shareholders Foundation

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in NYSE: ELAN shares.



Investors, who purchased shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) prior to January 2020 and continue to hold any of those NYSE: ELAN shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



A lawsuit was filed on May 20,2020, against Elanco Animal Health Incorporated over alleged Securities Laws Violations. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants failed to disclose to investors that, after consolidating its distributors from eight to four, the Company increased the amount of inventory, including companion animal products, held by each distributor, that Elanco’s distributors were not experiencing sufficient demand to sell through the inventory, that, as a result, the Company’s revenue was reasonably likely to decline, that, as a result of the foregoing, Elanco would reduce its channel inventory with respect to companion animal products, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis..



Those who purchased Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.



