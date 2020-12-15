Nabis Holdings Inc. Announces Creditor Approval of Proposal

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nabis Holdings Inc. (CSE: NAB) (OTC: NABIF) (FRA: A2PL) (“Nabis” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company’s previously announced proposal (as amended from time to time, the “Proposal”) under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act (Canada) (the “BIA”) was unanimously approved by the Company’s creditors (the “Creditors”) who were present (in person or by proxy) and voted at the meeting of the Creditors held virtually on December 14, 2020, in accordance with the voting procedures established by the Proposal and the BIA.



Pursuant to the Proposal, the Company will implement a recapitalization of the Company’s outstanding CDN$35 million principal amount of 8.0% unsecured convertible debentures and all other debts of the Company (the “Recapitalization”). Further details regarding the material terms of the Proposal are set out in the Company’s news releases dated November 23, 2020 and December 10, 2020. KSV Restructuring Inc. is acting the proposal trustee in respect of the Proposal (in such capacity, the “Proposal Trustee”) and a copy of the Proposal is available at the Proposal Trustee's website: www.ksvadvisory.com/insolvency-cases/case/nabis-holdings.

The Proposal Trustee intends to seek an order from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) approving the Proposal in accordance with the BIA (the “Order”) at a hearing scheduled for 10:00 a.m. (Toronto time) on December 21, 2020. Implementation of the Proposal is subject to receipt of the Order and to satisfaction or waiver of certain other conditions precedent set forth in the Proposal.

Assuming satisfaction or waiver of the conditions contemplated by the Proposal within the expected timeframes, the Company anticipates implementing the Proposal on or prior to December 31, 2020.

About Nabis Holdings Inc.

Nabis Holdings is a Canadian investment issuer that invests in high quality cash flowing assets across multiple industries, including real property and all aspects of the U.S. and international cannabis sector. For more information, please visit https://www.nabisholdings.com/.

