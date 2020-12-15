Cameo Industries Corp Announces Name and Stock Ticker Symbol Change and Granting of Options

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cameo Industries Corp. (CSE: CRU) (OTC: CRUUF) (FWB: SY7N) (the “Company” or “Cameo”) is pleased to announce that it will be completing a corporate name change to “Metallica Metals Corp.” and will begin trading under a new stock ticker symbol “MM” at the start of trading on December 17, 2020 on the Canadian Securities Exchange. The Company’s ISIN and CUSIP numbers will change to CA5912551044 and 591255104, respectively.



The Company believes that this corporate name change and stock symbol change reflects its ongoing efforts at acquiring and exploring precious metals properties adjacent to or in close proximity to advanced exploration and mining projects. This includes the Company’s recent acquisition of the Starr Gold Property, and Richview Pine and Sammy Ridgeline platinum-group metals (PGM) properties in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario.

No action is required to be taken by shareholders with respect to the name change. Outstanding share and warrant certificates are not affected by the name and ticker symbol change and do not need to be exchanged.

Grant of Stock Options

The Company also announces that, subject to Canadian Securities Exchange approval and in accordance with the Company’s stock option plan, it has granted a total of 900,000 options to certain directors and officers of the Company. Each option is exercisable to purchase one common share of the Company at $0.155 per share for a period of 5 years from the date of issuance.

Corporate Updates

The Company has also opened an office in Toronto, Ontario to better reflect the Company’s focus on top tier exploration projects, and is currently working on an updated corporate website and corporate presentation summarizing its recent property acquisitions and refocus to precious metals exploration projects.

Qualified Person Statement

All scientific and technical information contained in this news release was prepared and approved by Paul Ténière, M.Sc., P.Geo., CEO and Director of Cameo Industries Corp, who is a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

CAMEO INDUSTRIES CORP.

Paul Ténière, M.Sc., P.Geo.

CEO and Director

Suite 810 - 789 West Pender Street

Vancouver, BC V6C 1H2

Ph: (604) 687-2038

teniereconsulting@gmail.com

For more information about Cameo, please visit the Company’s SEDAR profile at https://www.sedar.com/DisplayCompanyDocuments.do?lang=EN&issuerNo=00005547

