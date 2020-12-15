StorageVault Announces Appointment of New Director and Corporate Secretary, Completion of 50,000 Square Feet of Expansion, Management of Two New Stores, Issues Options and Quarterly Dividend for Q4 2020
/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC. (“StorageVault” or the “Corporation”) (SVI-TSX-V) is pleased to announce that Benjamin Harris has been appointed a director of StorageVault. Longtime director, Blair Tamblyn has stepped-down from the StorageVault Board of Directors as he resumes his seat as Chair and CEO of Timbercreek Financial (TF) and with plans to join the Parkit Enterprises (PKT-V) Board. Effective December 15, 2020, the directors of StorageVault are Jay Lynne Fleming, Benjamin Harris, Iqbal Khan, Steven Scott and Alan Simpson.
Mr. Harris has more than 20 years of real estate investment and management experience. Mr. Harris is currently the managing member of a private investment vehicle based in the United States. Until September 2020, he served as CEO of LINK Logistics, Blackstone’s US industrial real estate platform. Prior to joining LINK, Mr. Harris served as President of Gramercy Property Trust, a publicly traded REIT based in New York, that was sold to Blackstone in a $7.6 billion take-private transaction. Mr. Harris is a graduate of Dalhousie University and the University of Kings College in Canada where he received joint science degrees in Economics. He also serves on the board of Rippowam Cisqua School in Bedford, New York.
Steven Scott, the Chair and Chief Executive Officer of StorageVault commented, “Ben has been a tremendous resource to StorageVault and we are very excited to finally have him join our team. We would like to thank Blair for bringing his business building skills to SVI, he has been a tremendous resource for the company. We are excited for Blair as he steps back into the Chair and CEO roll at Timbercreek Financial (TF) and brings his impressive skill set to the Parkit Board.”
StorageVault is also pleased to announce that Tamara Souglis has been appointed StorageVault’s Corporate Secretary.
Completion of 50,000 Square Feet of New Space
StorageVault is pleased to announce the completion of a new 40,000 square foot building at its Sudbury, ON store and the completion of 10,000 square foot expansion at one of its Montreal, QC area stores. The expansion was completed to meet pent up demand and is part of the over 1,000,000 square feet of development potential on lands owned by SVI. All construction costs of the expansion were paid for with cash on hand. StorageVault plans to complete another 25,000 to 50,000 square feet expansion in the next 18 months.
Management Agreement to Manage 2 Stores
StorageVault is pleased to announce that it has entered into a management agreement to manage two stores. These two stores are located in the Greater Toronto Area and help to improve efficiencies in online marketing, revenue management and property operations.
Issuance of Options
StorageVault has granted, subject to regulatory approval, a total of 6,000,000 options to purchase common shares of StorageVault to directors, officers, employees and consultants of StorageVault. The options were issued with an exercise price of $3.98 per common share and an expiry date of December 15, 2030. After this option issuance, StorageVault has 23,654,650 options issued and outstanding.
Dividend for Q4
StorageVault also announces that a quarterly dividend of $0.002707 per common share will be payable on January 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on December 31, 2020, with an ex-dividend date of December 30, 2020. This dividend has been designated as an “eligible dividend” for Canadian income tax purposes.
Exemption from MI 61-101 and TSXV Policy 5.9
Of the options granted above, 3,627,000 options were granted to directors and officers of StorageVault. StorageVault is relying on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements of MI 61-101 and TSX Venture Exchange Policy 5.9, for the issuance of these options, pursuant to Section 5.5(b) (Issuer Not Listed on Specified Markets) and Section 5.7(a) (Fair Market Value Not More Than 25% of Market Capitalization) of MI 61-101, respectively.
About StorageVault Canada Inc.
StorageVault owns and operates 209 storage locations in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, and Nova Scotia. StorageVault owns 167 of these locations plus over 4,600 portable storage units representing over 9.2 million rentable square feet.
For further information, contact Mr. Steven Scott or Mr. Iqbal Khan:
Tel: 1-877-622-0205
ir@storagevaultcanada.com
