The Movie Studio Secures New Motion Picture Production, Distribution and Corporate Operations Facility for Implementation of the Company’s Vertically Integrated Business Model

/EIN News/ -- FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – The Movie Studio, Inc. (OTC: MVES) (the Company") is pleased to announce that it has successfully secured a 6,400-square-foot Studio facility in the prestigious Ft. Lauderdale Galleria Mall. The location will house the Company’s vertically integrated business model and, when completed, will include Corporate Management Administration and Systems Administration offices, Content Creation, and Edit and Voiceover Suites. The facility will also house Social Media, Location and Product Placement, Production, Talent and Wardrobe Departments and OTT platform suites. The Production Area will encompass a 15x20 stage with projection backdrops, professional green screen, greenroom and set production and equipment storage areas.



The Company intends to monetize the facility by cross pollination between the divisions as well as through its current and new Strategic Partner Associations and facilitation of its Management Discussion and Analysis business plan currently filed in its annual report with the core emphasis on acquiring, developing, producing and distributing independent motion picture content for worldwide consumption via advertiser Video on Demand and subscription Video on Demand function (AVOD/SVOD) on an Over the Top (OTT) platform, foreign motion picture block chain sales integration sales and viewable on various media devices.

The Company is currently engaged in establishing its own OTT AVOD/SVOD platform to integrate both its own and aggregated feature films and projects in development and other media intellectual properties. The Movie Studio is disrupting traditional media content delivery systems with its digital business model of motion picture distribution, and the company currently utilizes a blockchain platform of its content with geo-fractured territories for worldwide distribution.

The Company has launched The Movie Studio App on Google Play and the App Store, enabling users to both view the Company's aggregated content and, also, potentially become part of it. The App is in the completion stage and The Movie Studio is conducting its final beta test of the App's unique "audition submission" function, leveraging the company's "Watch Our Movies, Be in Our Movies!" content platform and "Everyone's a Star" campaign, which will be marketed via social media. Using the App, subscribers can upload a video audition submission that showcases them reading character dialogue. Audition submissions will then be reviewed by producers for possible participation of the auditionee in upcoming feature films.

The audition submission function provides the subscriber the ability to disrupt traditional motion picture casting and management, enabling access to participation in The Movie Studio's independent motion picture and media content. At the same time, for the company this significantly reduces capital expenditures associated with those traditional media mechanisms. The Movie Studio's unique business model capitalizes on the global demand for film content through the production and distribution of its own films while also providing opportunities for direct viewer involvement in its content.

The Company operates using a growth-by-acquisition strategy that includes:

The ability to upgrade legacy and acquired films to 4K resolution and remonetizing with "new" film content on our own OTT platform and popular VOD streaming platforms across the internet.

Strategic partnerships and media content alignment with other OTT platforms and cross-collateralization of leverageable media assets for worldwide distribution.

Producing micro-budget motion picture content with substantial production value utilizing new 4K technology and the company's extensive legacy resources and unique production process, thereby significantly reducing capital expenditures while allowing for the potential of significant return on investment (ROI) with one successful production.

Controlling its revenue streams through server-driven geo-fracturing global territories and its own OTT platform using block chain technology.

The Movie Studio intends to integrate recognizable stars and/or social media influencers (SMI) into the productions at value propositions either pre- or post-completion and then integration of the talent into a re-edited feature film of the intellectual property and intends to produce feature films using the Company’s ” Moviesode” process. The Moviesode process is where the Company breaks down production into chapters and then edits the completed scenes/Moviesodes into a completed feature film.

The Company intends to utilize a one-two punch marketing campaign to promote The Movie Studio App on Facebook and Instagram. The Company currently has six completed social media commercials ready upon completion of the App.

“We are excited about securing our new Studio facility in the beautiful Galleria Mall and are confident that our new location with Class A Optics and functionality will provide the Company’s internal operations the ability to use the synergy of its internal operations and current and new Strategic Partners as we enter the launch phase of our exciting and disruptive business model in 2021. The facility also provides us internal content manufacturing controls that should allow for more internal controls on content creation, marketing and distribution of content under The Movie Studio brand,” said Gordon Scott Venters, president and CEO.

About the Movie Studio : The Movie Studio, Inc. is a first-mover digital disruptor focused on the independent motion picture content sector. The Company operates as a vertically integrated motion picture production and distribution company and has currently launched its over-the-top (OTT) platform with a blockchain distribution mechanism for foreign licensing of content. The Company is currently completing the launch of its app, with a free content ingestion option via advertiser video on demand (AVOD) and a “Be in Our Movies!” value proposition via subscription video on demand (SVOD), providing multiple revenue streams from the Company’s owned, produced, licensed or aggregated content for worldwide consumption in video on demand, foreign sales, and on various media devices. The Movie Studio, Inc. is disrupting traditional media content delivery systems with its digital business model of motion picture distribution and intends direct-server access of its content with geo-fractured territories for worldwide distribution.

The Company was formerly known as Destination Television, Inc. and changed its name to The Movie Studio, Inc. in November 2012. The Movie Studio, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.



For information about the Company, please visit www.themoviestudio.com

or contact:

The Movie Studio, Inc.

Gordon Scott Venters

President and Chief Executive Officer

2598 E. Sunrise Blvd. #2104

Ft. Lauderdale, Florida 33304

info@themoviestudio.com

Telephone: 954-332-6600

This release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements may differ materially from actual future events or results, specifically in the areas of future sales growth and profitability. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties to which forward-looking statements are subject include, but are not limited to, the effect of government regulation, competition and other material risks.

Corporate Communications:

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com