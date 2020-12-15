NASDAQ: IDEX Investor Notice: Lawsuit against Ideanomics, Inc. announced by Shareholders Foundation

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit was filed for certain investors in NASDAQ: IDEX shares.



Investors, who purchased shares of Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



On June 28, 2020, a lawsuit was filed against Ideanomics, Inc over alleged Securities Laws Violations. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Ideanomics' MEG Center in Qingdao was not "a one million square foot EV expo center", that the Company had been using doctored or altered photographs of the purported MEG Center in Qingdao, that the Company's electric vehicle business in China was not performing nearly as strong as Ideanomics had represented, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



