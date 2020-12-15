Aclaris Therapeutics Announces Formation of New Scientific Advisory Board

New Scientific Advisory Board of Immuno-Inflammatory Experts

Preliminary Topline Data for the ATI-450-RA-201 Trial Expected in January 2021

/EIN News/ -- WAYNE, Pa., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases, today announced the formation of a new Scientific Advisory Board consisting of Stanley Cohen, MD, Marco Colonna, MD, James Krueger, MD, PhD, and Michael Weinblatt, MD.

“We are looking forward to working with each of these leading experts in rheumatology and other immuno-inflammatory diseases,” said Dr. David Gordon, Chief Medical Officer of Aclaris. “Their collective wealth of knowledge and expertise will be extremely beneficial to us as we continue to advance our immuno-inflammatory programs.”

The members of the Scientific Advisory Board are:

Stanley Cohen, MD

Dr. Stanley Cohen is a physician at Rheumatology Associates, a Clinical Professor in the Department of Internal Medicine and a Clinical Faculty Member in the Division of Rheumatology at UT Southwestern Medical School, a Co-Director of the Division of Rheumatology at Presbyterian Hospital, Dallas, and a Co-Medical Director of Metroplex Clinical Research Center. He is a past president of the American College of Rheumatology and in 2016 was designated as a Master by the American College of Rheumatology. Dr. Cohen is board certified in internal medicine and rheumatology.

Marco Colonna, MD

Dr. Colonna is the Robert Rock Belliveau, M.D. Endowed Professor of Pathology, a Professor of Immunobiology, a Professor of Medicine and the Head of Colonna Lab at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. Dr. Colonna is a member of the National Academy of Sciences.

James Krueger, MD, PhD

Dr. Krueger is the D. Martin Carter Professor in Clinical Investigation and Head of the Laboratory of Investigative Dermatology at The Rockefeller University. He also serves as the Chief Executive Officer, a Co-Director for the Center for Clinical and Translational Science and Senior Attending Physician at The Rockefeller University Hospital. Dr. Krueger has received numerous awards, including the Eugene J. Van Scott Award for Innovative Therapy of the Skin by the American Academy of Dermatology in 2015, the Astellas Award by the American Academy of Dermatology in 2010 and the Farber Award by the Society of Investigative Dermatology in 2010. Dr. Krueger is board certified in dermatology.

Michael Weinblatt, MD

Dr. Weinblatt is the Co-Director of Clinical Rheumatology at the Brigham and Women’s Hospital. He is also the John R. Riedman Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School. Dr. Weinblatt is a past president of the American College of Rheumatology. He was awarded the Presidential Gold Medal by the American College of Rheumatology in 2017 and is a Master of the American College of Rheumatology. Dr. Weinblatt is board certified in internal medicine and rheumatology.

Aclaris also announced today that it now expects preliminary topline data for the ATI-450-RA-201 trial, its Phase 2a trial of ATI-450, an investigational oral MK2 inhibitor, in subjects with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, in January 2021.

About Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel drug candidates to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases who lack satisfactory treatment options. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a robust R&D engine exploring protein kinase regulation. For additional information, please visit www.aclaristx.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “will,” and similar expressions, and are based on Aclaris' current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include expectations regarding the development of Aclaris’ drug candidates, including the timing of preliminary topline data from the ATI-450-RA-201 trial. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially include uncertainties inherent in the conduct of clinical trials, Aclaris’ reliance on third parties over which it may not always have full control, Aclaris’ ability to enter into strategic partnerships on commercially reasonable terms, the uncertainty regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and other risks and uncertainties that are described in the Risk Factors section of Aclaris’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, Aclaris’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, and other filings Aclaris makes with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. These documents are available under the “SEC filings” page of the Investors section of Aclaris’ website at http://www.aclaristx.com. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on information available to Aclaris as of the date of this release, and Aclaris assumes no obligation to, and does not intend to, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

