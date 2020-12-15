Dart Appraisal Acquires Nationwide Appraisal Management Company USAMC

/EIN News/ -- TROY, Mich., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dart Appraisal, a nationwide appraisal management company (AMC), announced that it has acquired USAMC, a nationwide appraisal management company based near Atlanta, GA. This acquisition accelerates Dart’s overall growth strategy and builds upon the previous acquisition of Atlanta-based Valuation Management Group in 2018. This acquisition further demonstrates Dart’s commitment to growth and its position as a leader in the AMC industry. USAMC will be folded into Dart.



USAMC was founded in 2014 by Keith Lunsford. Keith and his team have grown USAMC to a nationwide, full-service residential appraisal management company serving clients in wholesale, retail, and correspondent lending channels. This acquisition strengthens Dart’s already strong position in the southeast. By acquiring USAMC, Dart gains a talented team, an experienced appraiser panel, and relationships with many large nationwide lenders.

“Keith and his team have built an incredible company supporting an impressive client base,” said Michael Dresden, President of Dart Appraisal. Dresden added, “Keith’s clients love working with him and his team, and we look forward to continuing that high level of service. Dart’s reach and enhanced product offerings will provide USAMC clients with additional services and markets. Our goal is to ensure their clients receive everything they’ve grown to appreciate from USAMC plus all of the extra features and benefits Dart can offer.”

Darton Case, CEO of Dart Appraisal, shares, “I had the opportunity to meet Keith in Atlanta shortly after our acquisition of VMG in 2018, and we began discussing potential synergies shortly thereafter. USAMC further strengthens our footprint in the southeast and provides client expansion opportunities for Dart. Keith has great energy and passion for expanding his business. Dart will help Keith achieve his overall long-term vision of being a full-service nationwide AMC.”

Dart’s size and reach will allow USAMC appraisers to expand and grow their business. Keith Lunsford said, “I’m excited about joining Dart. I’ve known Michael and Darton for a few years and knew I wanted to work with them in some capacity. Dart is a well-established leader in the appraisal management industry, and by combining companies, will greatly benefit both our clients and appraisers. Our clients will benefit from everything Dart offers and can now place orders in all 50 states and DC. Our appraisers will have the opportunity to work with more clients in their coverage areas. I’m really thankful and excited about this opportunity for all involved.”

“I’m proud of all that we’ve accomplished at Dart and look forward to continued growth for years to come. We’ll continue to look at acquisition opportunities throughout the sector. Our overall goal will be to continue to deliver a consistent and reliable experience to our clients and appraisers,” said Case.

Dart Appraisal is an independently owned, nationwide Appraisal Management Company (AMC) founded in 1993. The company has built a reputation of superior customer service combined with innovative technology to deliver accurate and timely residential and commercial appraisals. With a singular focus on appraisal management, Dart Appraisal has developed a direct relationship with both appraisers and clients. www.dartappraisal.com

Media Contact: Alexis Olszewski, Dart Appraisal aolszewski@dartappraisal.com 248.244.1018