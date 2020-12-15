Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 888 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,779 in the last 365 days.

London Based Cleaning Company Clean All Crew Ltd Help Tenants to Win Back Deposits

Clean All Crew logo

Kitchen after end of tenancy clean

Cleaned Kitchen

Tenants want to receive as much of their deposit back as possible, it is crucial that a rented property is left clean at the end of the contract from the view of both the landlord and the tenant.”
— Monika Beutel
LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, December 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clean All Crew Ltd in London are helping tenants to win back their rental deposits by providing professional domestic cleaning, gardening and property maintenance services.

With an experienced team of end of tenancy cleaners, Clean All Crew Ltd helps tenants get their property back to its former condition which can increase the chances of receiving a fully returned deposit. The team also assists property landlords with various cleaning, gardening and maintenance services so they can quickly get their property back on the housing market.

Monika Beutel, Clean All Crew Ltd said: "Tenants will want to receive as much of their deposit back as possible, it is crucial that a tenancy property is left spotless at the end of the contract from the perspective of both the landlord and the tenant."

According to Inventory Base, “around 30% of all tenancies end with deposit deductions, out of which 13% lose all their deposit”. To avoid being part of this statistic, a team of end of tenancy cleaners at Clean All Crew Ltd can help transform various properties - from cleaning bathrooms, kitchens and living rooms, to making internal windows and various appliances shine.

Clean All Crew Ltd pride themselves on their reputation for producing quality results which are delivered by experienced CRB and DBS checked professionals. The company is going from strength to strength and is regularly seeing clients return for their assistance.

For further information on how the team at Clean All Crew Ltd can help, call 07889689718 or visit www.cleanallcrew.info for a no-obligation quote.

Monika Beutel
Clean All Crew
+44 7889689718
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

London Based Cleaning Company Clean All Crew Ltd Help Tenants to Win Back Deposits

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Environment, Food & Beverage Industry, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.