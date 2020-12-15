London Based Cleaning Company Clean All Crew Ltd Help Tenants to Win Back Deposits
Tenants want to receive as much of their deposit back as possible, it is crucial that a rented property is left clean at the end of the contract from the view of both the landlord and the tenant.”LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, December 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clean All Crew Ltd in London are helping tenants to win back their rental deposits by providing professional domestic cleaning, gardening and property maintenance services.
With an experienced team of end of tenancy cleaners, Clean All Crew Ltd helps tenants get their property back to its former condition which can increase the chances of receiving a fully returned deposit. The team also assists property landlords with various cleaning, gardening and maintenance services so they can quickly get their property back on the housing market.
Monika Beutel, Clean All Crew Ltd said: "Tenants will want to receive as much of their deposit back as possible, it is crucial that a tenancy property is left spotless at the end of the contract from the perspective of both the landlord and the tenant."
According to Inventory Base, “around 30% of all tenancies end with deposit deductions, out of which 13% lose all their deposit”. To avoid being part of this statistic, a team of end of tenancy cleaners at Clean All Crew Ltd can help transform various properties - from cleaning bathrooms, kitchens and living rooms, to making internal windows and various appliances shine.
Clean All Crew Ltd pride themselves on their reputation for producing quality results which are delivered by experienced CRB and DBS checked professionals. The company is going from strength to strength and is regularly seeing clients return for their assistance.
For further information on how the team at Clean All Crew Ltd can help, call 07889689718 or visit www.cleanallcrew.info for a no-obligation quote.
