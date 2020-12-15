Urban Air Mobility Market To Be Worth USD 15.54 Billion by 2030 | Emergen Research

The demand for an efficient mode of logistics & transportation and advancement in technology will propel the growth of the Urban Air Mobility market.

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, British Columbia, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Urban Air Mobility Market is forecast to be worth USD 15.54 Billion by 2030, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. The market development is fostered by the growing need for improved operational efficiency, along with the reduction in human intervention for intercity as well as intracity transportation with eVTOLs. The market is at a nascent stage and is predicted to witness initial commercialization by the end of the year 2023.

An increase in the mobility platforms providing mobility-on-demand through vehicles are either privately held or produced particularly for this purpose or temporarily put into the mobility system by the owner. The advantages of potential transportation options will entice customers away from general mobility. Urban Air Mobility depends on innovative technologies, such as distributed electric propulsion, new business models like application-based ride-sharing, and trends in aerospace manufacturing for lowering the cost of production.

Get your FREE Sample Copy with TOC of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample-form/314

The technological maturity of stable, maneuverable, vertical takeoff, and landing vehicle, coupled with highly automated flight, will foster market growth. Furthermore, significant investment by stakeholders in the air mobility sector will further supplement the market revenue share over the forecast period. Despite growth over recent years, mobility systems still do not adequately bring together key players to work together to promote lateral learning and advance innovative mobility solutions.

Key Highlights From The Report

On January 07, 2019, Bell Helicopter, a Textron Inc. company, launched the full-scale vertical-takeoff-and-landing (VTOL) air taxi vehicle. Bell Nexus, the air taxi, is powered by a hybrid-electric propulsion system and also features Bell’s signature powered lift concept integrating six tilting ducted fans that are designed to safely and efficiently redefine air travel.

Vertiports are designated landing and takeoff areas for urban air mobility vehicles. These are hubs with multiple pads for aircraft that can take off and land vertically as well as charging facilities for electric-powered VTOLs. Such a facility is designed for a single aircraft is referred to as a vertistop.

Autonomous technology needs a handful amount of investments in research and development and an ample amount of time but, once implemented, it lets the company get rid of any pilot involvement for their aircraft.

With growing urbanization, aging infrastructure, the increasing global population, and the explosion of e-commerce, there is a demand for sustainable, innovative, and accessible modes of transportation. The Intracity segment is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

Germany and France are investing heavily in procurement and the development of advanced eVTOL systems for commercial purposes, which may supplement the Urban Air Mobility Market revenue share in the forecast period.

Key participants profiled in the report include Airbus A3, AIRSPACEX, Aurora Flight Sciences (A Boeing Company), CityAirbus (Airbus Helicopters), Carter Aviation, Bartini, Passenger Drone, Lilium Aviation, Volocopter, and Vimana, among others.

ORDER NOW (Customized Report Delivered as per Your Specific Requirement)@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/314

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the Global Urban Air Mobility Market on the basis of operation, component, range, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2023-2030) Infrastructure Charging Stations Vertiports Traffic Management Platform Air Taxis Air Shuttles Air Metros Last-Mile Delivery Air Ambulance Personal Aerial Vehicle Cargo Aerial Vehicle

Operation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2023-2030) Piloted Autonomous Hybrid

Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2023-2030) Intercity Intracity



To identify the key trends in the industry and read full summary click on the link: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/urban-air-mobility-market

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2023-2030) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. Rest of MEA



Take a Look at our Related Reports:

Autonomous Delivery Vehicles Market By Type (Aerial Delivery Drones, Ground Delivery Vehicles), By Component (Hardware, Software), By Application (Manufacturing, Restaurants. Retail, Logistics, Healthcare, Others), and By Region, Forecasts to 2027

Automotive MEMS Sensor Market By Type, By Sales Channel (OEMs, Aftermarket), By Vehicle Type (Commercial, Passenger) By Application (Powertrain, Infotainment, Chassis & Safety, Body Electronics, Others), By Region Forecasts to 2027

Mobility as a Service Market By Service Type (Ride-hailing, Self-driving car service, Bi-cycle sharing), By Application (Android, iOS), By Business Model (B2B, B2C, P2P Rentals), By Vehicle Type (Passenger cars, Buses, Bikes), and By Region, Forecasts to 2027

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs