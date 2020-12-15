DevSecOps Market US $29,940 Million by 2028 - Global Insights on Trends, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Strategic Initiatives, Growth Opportunities, Mergers & Acquisitions and Future Outlook: Adroit Market Research

Increasing demand for DevSecOps Solutions among SMEs is expected to provide opportunities for the DevSecOps market growth

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “DevSecOps Market by Component (Solutions, and Services), Deployment Mode (On-premises, Cloud), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises), Industry Vertical (BFSI, IT & Telecommunications, Government, Public Sector, Retail & Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare & Life Sciences, and Others), and by Region, Global Forecast, 2018 to 2028” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The global DevSecOps market size is projected to reach nearly USD 29,940 Million by 2028. In addition, it is projected to gather a CAGR of above 30% over the forecast years 2021-2028.

The rising need for secure software, due to the increasing number of cyberattacks, is the primary factor driving the growth of the market. There has been a major spike in security vulnerabilities during 2019, with businesses such as entertainment and government industries suffering serious losses, causing the industry to concentrate more on data security through the use of different technologies, including DevSecOps and several others. Security breaches are also expected to drive organizations towards stronger security procedures, further improving the DevSecOps sector. Besides, growing demand for software delivery and increasing security compliance is another driver that leads to market growth.

The Cloud, container, and microservice developments have also contributed to the rise of DevOps culture, and all major cloud vendors now provide APIs and configuration resources that enable them to use deployment models and handle infrastructure configuration as code. Besides, the growing adaptability of DevOps between different business entities leads to the growth of the industry. However, the lack of experience and flexibility in adapting new tools and technology is hampering the growth of the market.

The report also outlines the various characteristics of the global DevSecOps industry by assessing the market from value chain analysis. Moreover, the DevSecOps market report comprises various qualitative parts of the DevSecOps industry in market restraints, essential industry drivers, and opportunities. Furthermore, the report provides a complete assessment of the market through company profiling and the competitiveness of the local as well as global vendors.

The DevSecOps market has solid competition amongst the already well-known and new market players. Also, the DevSecOps industry players are pursuing potential markets to seize a competitive lead among the other industry players by forming mergers & acquisitions, agreements, acquiring other companies & new startups, establishing collaboration & partnerships, and growing their business existence.

Based on the components segment, the market is bifurcated into services and solutions. The services segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast years. The market growth of this segment is primarily ascribed to the increasing demand for services from numerous organizations as services help organizations align their DevOps processes efficiently with required security tools.

Based on the deployment segment, the market is bifurcated into on-premises and cloud. The cloud segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast years. Cloud-deployed DevSecOps systems help companies deliver their codes in their development phase, along with increased performance, protection, and scalability. Cloud integration rewards companies with increased scalability, 24/7 support, speed and enhanced IT security.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to accumulate the highest growth during the forecast years. The region has major emerging economies and a wide client base for many industries. Because of the massive consumer opportunity of this region, companies across the globe want to set their footprint here. The Asia Pacific region also held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to stay dominant in the 2021-2028 forecast years.

The major players of the global CA Technologies, IBM, MicroFocus, Synopsys, Microsoft, Google, Dome9, PaloAltoNetworks, Qualys, and Chef Software. Moreover, the other prospective players in the DevSecOps market are Threat Modeler, Contrast Security, CyberArk, Entersoft, and Rough Wave Software. The DevSecOps market comprises well established local as well as global players. In addition, the previously recognized market players are coming up with new and advanced strategic solutions and services to stay competitive in the global market.

