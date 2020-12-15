Global Dermal Fillers Market to Hit USD 6,303.2 Million and Exhibit 7.8% CAGR by 2026, Rising Awareness about Dermal Filler Treatment Spikes its Demand: Fortune Business Insights™

Key Prominent Players Covered in the Dermal Fillers Market Research Report Are ALLERGAN, Merz Pharma, Galderma laboratories, Sinclair Pharma, BioPlus Co., Ltd., Bioxis pharmaceuticals, SCULPT Luxury Dermal Fillers LTD, DR. Korman, Prollenium Medical Technologies, CANDELA CORPORATION, Suneva Medical, Anika Therapeutics, Inc and other key market players.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The rising demand for minimally-invasive procedures aiding the growth of the global dermal fillers market . The global market will rise at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period, 2019-2016. The growing awareness about dermal fillers treatment in developed as well as developing countries will help the market reach USD 6,303.2 Million by 2026. Furthermore, the global market was worth USD 3,471.5 Million in 2018. The market in North America was worth US$ 1,596.8 Mn. Driven by the growing demand for innovative and advanced dermal fillers, the region is expected to lead global market through the forecast years.

Key Industry Developments:

In April 2019, Merz Pharma announced the launch of its latest dermal filler called the Belotero Revive dermal filler, a combination of hyaluronic acid and glycerol

In April 2019, ALLERGAN announced the launch of Juvéderm VOLUX, a dermal filler aimed at the refinement of the chin and jawline

In December 2016, Galderma laboratories announced the FDA approval of Restylane Refyne and Restylane Defyne dermal fillers for the treatment of laugh lines





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/dermal-fillers-market-100939





Demand for Dermal Fillers to Rise Among Millennials Propelling Growth in the Market

Growing aging population across the world positively impacts the growth of the market. Increasing number of aged people are undergoing dermal filler therapy to uplift drooping skin and restore lost volume. Continuous support from governments to R&D initiatives and recent regulatory approvals will spur growth in the market.

North America Leads Gains Owing to Growing Demand for Advanced Dermal Fillers

In 2018, the market in North America was worth US$ 1,596.8 Mn. Driven by the growing demand for innovative and advanced dermal fillers, the region is expected to lead global market through the forecast years.





To get to know more about the short-term & long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please click here: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/dermal-fillers-market-100939





As per a study conducted by ASPS, more than 2 million people in the U.S. underwent hyaluronic acid procedures. Increasing awareness about soft tissue fillers treatment in the U.S. is expected to drive the market in North America. Extensive availability of products in this region is positively impacting the growth of the market.

Apart from North America, the market in Asia Pacific is also growing substantially in the forecast years. The rising demand for aesthetics in China and India is creating growth opportunities for the market in Asia Pacific.





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/dermal-fillers-market-100939





Product Launches by Market Players to Accelerate the Market Growth

The report profiles some of the key players in the global dermal fillers market. These include BioPlus Co., Ltd., Galderma laboratories, Bioxis pharmaceuticals, Suneva Medical, DR. Korman, Sinclair Pharma, ALLERGAN, Merz Pharma, and CANDELA CORPORATION. Among these, ALLERGAN was leading the global market in 2018 encompassing a large number of specialized and technologically-advanced products.

The company offers a JUVÉDERM collection of dermal fillers, which includes lip enhancement and wrinkles correction. Moreover, the company launched Juvéderm VOLUX to reduce fines lines on jawline and chin. Another company called Merz Pharma recently launched a dermal filler product called Belotero Revive to meet the unique skin requirements of aesthetic patients. Such product launches are expected to help companies broaden their product portfolio, which will stimulate growth in the market.





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/dermal-fillers-market-100939





Key companies covered in the report:

ALLERGAN

Merz Pharma

Galderma laboratories

Sinclair Pharma

BioPlus Co., Ltd.

Bioxis pharmaceuticals

SCULPT Luxury Dermal Fillers LTD

DR. Korman

Prollenium Medical Technologies

CANDELA CORPORATION

Suneva Medical

Anika Therapeutics, Inc





Quick Buy - Dermal Fillers Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100939





Global Dermal Fillers Market Segmentation:

By Product

• Biodegradable

• Non-Biodegradable

By Ingredient

• Hyaluronic Acid

• Calcium Hydroxylapatite

• Poly-L-lactic Acid

• PMMA (Poly(methyl methacrylate))

• Fat Fillers

• Others

By Application

• Scar Treatment

• Wrinkle Correction Treatment

• Lip Enhancement

• Restoration of Volume/ Fullness

• Others

By End User

• Specialty & Dermatology Clinics

• Hospitals & Clinics

• Others

By Geography

• North America (U.S., and Canada)

• Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South East Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)





Inquire Before Buying: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/dermal-fillers-market-100939





SECONDARY RESEARCH IS CONDUCTED TO DERIVE THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION:

Details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies

Details in relation to prevalence, incidence, patient numbers, distribution of patients, average price of treatment, etc.

Number of end user facilities by region/country and average annual spending or procurement of devices by type of end user facility

Number of procedures and average price of procedures

Replacement rate and pricing of capital equipment

Market dynamics in relation to the market under focus – Drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Market & technological trends, new product developments, product pipeline.





Have a Look at Related Reports:

Orthopedic Implants Market Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Joint Reconstruction; Spinal Implants; Trauma Implants, Dental Implants; Orthobiologics, and Others) End-user (Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

U.S. Secondary Hyperparathyroidism (SHPT) Treatment Market Share & Industry Analysis, By Drug Class (Calcimimetics, Vitamin D Analogues, and Phosphate Binders), By Distribution Channel (Hospital & Retail Pharmacies, Online Channels, and Others), and Region Forecast 2019-2026

Urinary Catheter Market Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Indwelling Catheters, Intermittent Catheters, and External Catheters), By Application (Urinary Incontinence, Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH), Surgery, and Others), By Gender (Female, Male), By End User (Hospitals, Age Care Centers, and Others) and Regional Forecast 2019-2026

Subdural Electrode Market Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Strip, Grid, Depth, and Others) By Material (Platinum and Stainless Steel) By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) Market Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Acute Immune Thrombocytopenia, and Chronic Immune thrombocytopenia), By Treatment (Thrombopoietin Receptor Agonist, Immunoglobulins, Corticosteroids, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



