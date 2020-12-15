Global Defibrillator Market to Expand at 5.3% CAGR and Reach USD 14,806.4 Million by 2026

Key Prominent Players Covered in the Defibrillator Market Research Report Are Asahi Kasei Corporation, Philips Healthcare, Defibtech, LLC., Cardiac Science, Stryker, CU Medical System Inc., Medtronic Boston Scientific Corporation, Biotronik, LivaNova Plc, Abbott and other key market players.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The defibrillator market size was valued at USD 9,836.8 Million in 2018. Fortune Business Insights™ states that the market will be valued at USD 14,806.4 Million by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. North America generated revenue of USD 4,414.1 Million in 2018 and is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. Growing installations of external defibrillators in hospitals, as well as public places such as schools, hotels, streets, railway stations, and others with the aim to prevent fatalities from sudden cardiac arrest, is prominently responsible to hold a higher share of the global defibrillator market in North America.

Defibrillator Industry Developments:



In April 2019, the government of Australia announced the plan to install an estimated 1,000 defibrillators in parks across the country with aim to offer more safety and availability of emergency services for the people who are suffering from cardiac disorders.

In June 2018, Koninklijke Philips N.V., announced the acquisition of Remote Diagnostic Technologies, an U.K. based cardiac management and data management company with aim to expand its portfolio in cardiac therapeutic business. Additionaly, Koninklijke Philips N.V is expecting to embed these new technologies in defibrillator in order to offer premium service to the customers.





FDA Approves Wearable Defibrillator for Children



The FDA approved ‘LifeVest’ defibrillator has been successful ever since it was announced in 2017. The LifeVest was launched as a wearable device, suitable for children at the risk of sudden cardiac arrest. The device consists of an electrode belt and a cloth that surrounds the chest of the patient using it.

Additionally, the device also makes use of a monitor that is used for real time analysis. The efficacy of the device has lifted the otherwise moderately rising defibrillator market. The device provides a shock to the heart, whenever a failure is detected, allowing it to restore its heartbeat. LifeVest has a positive outcome on the global defibrillators market and is likely to enable growth of the market in the coming years.





Boston Scientific Proposes a Defibrillator with 70% More Pacing Options



Boston Scientific receives FDA approval for its newest range of defibrillators, designed to better patient care. The company received approvals for Dynagen Mini and Inogen Mini, along with Dynagen X4 and Inogen X4. The company claims that the X4 lines of defibrillators offer 70% more pacing options for gathering elevated threshold levels.

The size of these devices are what differentiates them from its counterparts and it has created a rising uptake within end users. The company has submitted on its website that these devices are approximately 20% smaller than the existing devices, produced by its counterparts. The approvals for Boston Scientific’s latest devices is likely to enable the growth of the global market in the forthcoming years.





List of the leading companies that are operating in the global defibrillator market:

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Philips Healthcare

Defibtech, LLC.

Cardiac Science

Stryker

CU Medical System Inc.

Medtronic

Boston Scientific Corporation

Biotronik

LivaNova Plc

Abbott

Microport

Other prominent players





Global Defibrillator Market Segmentation:

By Type

• Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD)

• Transvenous ICD

• Single Chamber ICD

• Dual Chamber ICD

• CRT-D (cardiac resynchronization therapy- defibrillator)

• Subcutaneous ICD

• External Defibrillator

• Automated External Defibrillator (AED)

• Manual and Semi-Automatic External Defibrillator

• Wearable External Defibrillator

By End User

• Hospitals & Clinics

• Ambulatory, Schools and other Public Places

By Geography

• North America (USA and Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Rest of the World





SECONDARY RESEARCH IS CONDUCTED TO DERIVE THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION:

Details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies

Details in relation to prevalence, incidence, patient numbers, distribution of patients, average price of treatment, etc.

Number of end user facilities by region/country and average annual spending or procurement of devices by type of end user facility

Number of procedures and average price of procedures

Replacement rate and pricing of capital equipment

Market dynamics in relation to the market under focus – Drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Market & technological trends, new product developments, product pipeline.





