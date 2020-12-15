Infopercept Announces Appointment of Natrajh V Narayann as a strategic advisor to the board
It is indeed a proud moment for us to welcome Natrajh V Narayann to Infopercept. Natrajh will help us drive strategic change and growth in new geographies.”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Infopercept Consulting, an India-based global Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP), today announced the appointment of Natrajh V Narayann as a strategic advisor to the board.
— Jaydeep Ruparelia, CEO-Infopercept Consulting
Natrajh is a board member and advisor to Centilytics, a Silicon Valley-based cloud management platform provider, bringing thought-leadership and advisory to establish strategic directions and effective commercialization to globally scale the Centilytics platform.
Natrajh is currently the Founder & CEO of DBT Innovations, a consulting services organization, and an independent management consultant with ISSI LLC. His focus is on driving strategic change and transformation for leading global cloud service providers on AWS, Microsoft Azure & Google Cloud platforms.
Natrajh brings a depth of experience and domain knowledge of the intersection of Operations Technology (OT) with Information Technology (IT), Enterprise IT Operations, IT Security, Industrial Software, Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES), and Internet of Things (IoT) from his previous roles in AVEVA, IBM, Honeywell, Siemens & Emerson. As Senior Vice President & Regional General Manager for AVEVA Asia Pacific (an industrial software subsidiary of Schneider Electric), he was responsible for directing a senior leadership team across eight countries and seven offices in the region. Natrajh provided the business vision, strategy, and leadership for the APAC region. At IBM, Natrajh led the management consulting services team providing advisory in digital plant operations technology and enterprise IT for the Energy, Utilities & Mining sector. He has helped drive change, implement, optimize, secure IT/OT/IoT systems, and integrate with enterprise IT systems. His experience has helped unlock value across multiple functions - supply chain, logistics to production, and sales & marketing.
Natrajh has several certifications across Azure, AWS, and Google cloud technologies. Natrajh holds a Master’s Degree in Business Systems from Monash University, Melbourne, and Finance Management from the University of Mumbai, India, with primary qualifications in a Bachelor’s degree in Electronics Engineering.
About Infopercept Consulting
Infopercept Consulting (www.infopercept.com) is a Global Managed Security Service Provider and Enterprise Cybersecurity Solutions Provider. Founded in 2014, Infopercept is based in Ahmedabad, India with a presence in the United States, Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, and Oman. Infopercept adopts tailored strategies to fight digital adversaries and to protect clients’ digital assets. Infopercept believes that having the right tools is important but being armed with a proper strategy to use the tools is even more important. It provides various security solutions such as SOC (Security Optimization Centre), COC (Compliance Optimization Centre), and AOC (Automation Onboarding Centre) depending on client requirements. More information available at https://www.linkedin.com/company/infopercept/about/
