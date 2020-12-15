Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 941 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,820 in the last 365 days.

North America Accounts For Almost Half Of The Global Psychiatrists Market

Psychiatrists Market - By Type (Mental Disorder Type, Patient Type, Geography), Drivers, Restraints, And Major Players, By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2023

Psychiatrists Market - By Type (Mental Disorder Type, Patient Type, Geography), Drivers, Restraints, And Major Players, By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2023

The Business Research Company’s Psychiatrists Market - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avail up to 50% off on ALL research reports at: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-reports. Offer applies until Dec 31st.

North America is the largest market for psychiatrists, accounting for 47.9% of the global market. It is followed by Western Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East, Eastern Europe and Africa. Going forward, the Middle East and Africa will be the fastest growing regions in the psychiatrists market. Growth in the historic period resulted from government support for mental health reforms, emerging markets, and advance technology development. Going forward, private health insurance reforms, economic growth and social acceptance will drive the psychiatry therapies market. Factors that could hinder the growth of the psychiatrists industry in the future include the high cost associated with the drugs and medical devices for the treatment, and a shortage of psychiatric professionals.

The global psychiatrist market size reached a value of nearly $197.0 billion in 2019, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0% since 2015, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% to reach nearly $256.9 billion by 2023.

Support for mental health resources led to a demand for mental care and drove the psychiatrists market in the historic period. For instance, in December 2016, the US federal introduced the 21st Century Cures Act, a healthcare package bill, which includes many mental health, substance use, and criminal justice provisions. This provision authorizes $4.8 billion over ten years to address mental health parity. In 2018, the Indian government allocated INR 500 million ($7.7 million) to ensure the availability of minimum mental health care for all – the “National Mental Health Programme”.

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:
Residential Substance Abuse And Mental Health Facilities Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Implications and Growth
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/residential-substance-abuse-and-mental-health-facilities-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-implications-and-growth

Telemedicine Services Market - By Technology (Real Time, Store and Forward), By Application (Telecardiology, Telepsychiatry, Teledermatalogy, Teleradiology, Telepathology, Other Telemedicine Services) And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/telemedicine-services-market

Neurostimulation Devices Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/neurostimulation-devices-global-market-report

Hospitals And Clinics Market - By Service Type (Hospitals, Clinics); By End User-Gender (Female, Male), By Expenditure (Public, Private), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2022
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hospitals-and-clinics-market

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?
The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

North America Accounts For Almost Half Of The Global Psychiatrists Market

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.