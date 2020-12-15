Musculoskeletal Global Market Companies Introduce Pain-Free Drug Delivery, Driving The Market

Musculoskeletal Disorders Drugs Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

The Business Research Company’s Musculoskeletal Disorders Drugs Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avail up to 50% off on ALL research reports at: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-reports. Offer applies until Dec 31st.

Introduction of advanced pain free drug delivery technologies is promoting the use of musculoskeletal drugs in the musculoskeletal diseases market. Drug delivery systems refer to methods or processes used to administer a pharmaceutical compound to achieve a therapeutic effect in humans or animals. Drug delivery products such as intrathecal pumps are being used to deliver muscle relaxants such as baclofen directly into the spinal cord to provide instant relief. Intra-Articular drug delivery systems are also widely being used to administer medicines to treat arthritis. In addition, these products reduce spasticity symptoms and lower the side effects caused by oral spasticity medications.

The musculoskeletal disorders market consists of sales of musculoskeletal disorders drugs and related services by entities that produce musculoskeletal disorders drugs to treat musculoskeletal disorders such as arthritis, osteoporosis, osteomalacia, and other disorders. The industry includes establishments that produce drugs to treat rheumatoid arthritis, muscle relaxants to reduce muscle pain, and other drugs used in treating osteoarthritis, analgesics drugs, immunosuppressives.

The global musculoskeletal disorders drugs market is expected to decline from $85.7 billion in 2019 to $75.5 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -12%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The pandemic is affecting industries across the globe, including the pharmaceutical sector. The restrictions on non-essential medical services coupled with slowed production of drugs due to extended factory closures in various countries, shortage of APIs and other chemicals, and rise in prices of key ingredients are the key factors for this decline. The musculoskeletal drugs market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 4% from 2021 and reach $94.8 billion in 2023.

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Pharmaceutical Drugs Market - By Segments (Musculoskeletal Disorders Drugs, Cardiovascular Drugs, Oncology Drugs, Anti-Infective Drugs, Metabolic Disorder Drugs, Central Nervous System Drugs, Genito-Urinary Drugs, Respiratory Diseases Drugs, Gastrointestinal Drugs, Hematology Drugs, Dermatology Drugs, Ophthalmology Drugs), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pharmaceutical-drugs-market

Analgesics Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Implications and Growth

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/analgesics-global-market-report

Central Nervous System Drugs Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Implications and Growth

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/central-nervous-system-drugs-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-implications-and-growth

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.