The Commercial Drones Market Has Applications In Agriculture, Construction, Archaeology, And Others

The Business Research Company’s Commercial Drones Market Global Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change

Drone manufacturers are increasingly using artificial intelligence to enable automation of drones, increasing the global smart commercial drones market size. Commercial drones are multi-functional flying devices that are used by entities to collect and consolidate data, conduct safety and security checks and inspection. The commercial drone market mainly comprises of fixed wing drones, rotary blade drones and hybrid wing drones, supported by a variety of services and used for a variety of applications.

The global commercial drones market is expected to decline from $4.14 billion in 2019 to $3.64 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -12.0%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and reach $6.15 billion in 2023 at CAGR of 19.09%.

Commercial drones are being considered by companies that have last-mile delivery as a main business process. The drones will help reduce cost per delivery and delivery time, thus increasing profits. Therefore, increasing the growth of the commercial drones market. According to a McKinsey report, if companies save 40% of their delivery costs using drones, then they will enjoy a 15-20% increase in their profit margin and a 15-20% decrease in their product or service prices. For example in March 2019, Zomato, an Indian food delivery company, had conducted experiments to enable drone delivery in their value chain.

