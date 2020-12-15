Producer DJ Bander and Entrepreneur Nadya Rousseau To Bring Respective Enterprises Together in New Venture
Together, Rousseau and Bander have established a partnership to offer a multitude of marketing and publicity services for independent artists.
Without a presence nowadays, artists will ultimately be spinning their wheels. I want to equip new artists with the technical and marketing skills needed to stand out in a crowded world.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2020 has brought immense disruption to multiple business sectors due to the coronavirus pandemic. One of these sectors, invariably, is entertainment. With music tours coming to screeching halt, music artists, large and small, have had to rapidly pivot to not just ensure their own livelihoods, but often of those they employ as well.
Zachary Kern-Schnall, known under his artistic moniker DJ Bander, a Los Angeles-based DJ, producer, and investor who works with both established artists and up and comers, has observed firsthand how the pandemic has created a necessity for artistic and business focus. Bander owns and operates a media and production company, Bander Productions. Understanding just how essential specifically having a strong online presence and network is for artists in these unstable times, Bander has begun offering artist development packages to incorporate marketing and growth services.
“Without a presence nowadays, artists will ultimately be spinning their wheels. I want to equip new artists with the technical and marketing skills needed to stand out in a crowded world,” commented Bander.
To ensure fully optimized support for his current and future clients, Bander decided to tap his network for the best person to collaborate with to expand upon the marketing and publicity offerings he had already started to develop. That’s where Nadya Rousseau, founder and CEO, of global marketing and publicity agency, Alter New Media, came into the equation.
Rousseau has built Alter New Media to a multiple six figure global marketing agency in the span of just under three years, and has served over 400 customers and clients to date. Alter New Media ,though headquartered in Los Angeles, is a fully remote operation, with a team spanning the world over. Rousseau had previously supported Bander with his website design and development, and also is a fan of his music and work. She regularly calls upon Bander for feedback on her music clients’ music to ensure it is on the cutting edge.
Together, Rousseau and Bander have established a partnership to offer a multitude of marketing and publicity services for independent artists who not only may have challenges navigating the “new normal” of the pandemic (i.e. no tours, no face to face networking), but also in developing their sounds and overall brands.
“I could not be more excited to partner with DJ Bander in this way. Whenever I have worked with a music artist and needed feedback on their work, he has been the first person I think of. His skill set is the perfect blend of business and artistic sensibility with a real pulse on what works and what doesn’t in the music industry,” remarked Rousseau.
The two entrepreneurs plan to grow this partnership intensely in 2021 and see their work together potentially reshaping the lives of many artists who lack the necessary mentorship and networking skills to grow.
To learn more about this partnership and to gain support, reach out to them via Alter New Media or via Bander Productions directly.
About Alter New Media and Bander Productions: Alter New Media is a full service global marketing agency led by entrepreneur and producer Nadya Rousseau servicing a diverse client base with influencer marketing, social media marketing, and publicity services. Bander Productions is a full service media production and marketing company servicing music artists worldwide. Bander Productions is led by Zachary Kern-Schnall (aka DJ Bander). DJ Bander is an investor, artist, top 100 charting producer, and entrepreneur who manages an established production house with Sony distribution.
Nadya Rousseau
Alter New Media LLC
