Hyland Graphic Design & Advertising Now Offering Free Branding and Design Consultations

A Pennsylvania-based graphic design company is now providing consultations at no cost.

DOWNINGTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Some industry experts believe that due to an increasingly competitive global market, it has become harder than ever to stand out from the competition in business. That's why representatives with Hyland Graphic Design & Advertising announced today that it is now offering free branding and design consultations to help businesses standout in the marketplace.

"If you're not sure if your brand is out of date, your website or printed materials have the impact you hoped for, or simply just want to talk to someone about your project, feel free to contact us anytime," said Matthew Weiss, Owner/Creative Director, and spokesperson for Hyland Graphic Design & Advertising, a company that recently celebrated eight years in business. "We offer free consultations and are happy to provide insight and out of the box solutions for all of your business needs."

Weiss went on to stress that "you only get one first impression; we're here to make sure it's the right one." The free consultation helps get businesses back on the right track during COVID-19 pandemic.

The U.S., according to CNBC (https://www.cnbc.com/2020/12/08/coronavirus-live-updates.html), has added more than 1 million cases in just the past four days, and with new COVID-19 restrictions coming in states such as Pennsylvania (https://www.pennlive.com/news/2020/12/new-pa-shutdown-orders-coming-involving-restaurants-schools-report.html), the availability of the free consultations could prove to have perfect timing.

In fact, for millions of businesses and people in other states such as California, the COVID-19 pandemic will provide a most unwelcome gift this Christmas: a wide-ranging shutdown imposed as states across the country grapples with its most massive and dangerous surge in infections and hospitalizations to date.

“That’s why we’re lending a helping hand for businesses,” Weiss said.

Founded in May 2012, Hyland Graphic Design & Advertising's, which was recently selected as the 2020 Best of West Chester Award for web development & graphic design, services include: branding/identity, brand management, web development, graphic design, printing, SEO, digital marketing, custom apparel, promotional items, trade-show booths, signage, and more.

Hyland Graphic Design & Advertising has been selected seven years in a row for the Best of West Chester Awards for web development & graphic design and now qualifies for the West Chester Business Hall of Fame.

Weiss noted that Hyland Graphic Design & Advertising, which is also featured in Expertise.com's List of Top 19 Web Developers in Philadelphia, foster long-lasting partnerships with its customers and has years of experience walking businesses through the process of developing winning brand identities.

"Contact us at (484) 879-6145 about your unique vision; together, we can develop a strong and impressive brand," Weiss said.

For more information, please visit hylandgraphics.com/our-blog and hylandgraphics.com/our-services/.

