VGNBae Music Group Officially Lifts Off To Take The Entertainment Industry By Storm

VgnBae Label Roster VGNBae Logo

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES , December 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Houston— December 15, 2020 — VGNBae Music Group announces their label roster! Marketing Director, T’Mil Curtis calls the roster “The musical example of Marvel Universe. You have multifaceted creatives who sing, write, produce and simply shine in their respective genres and it’s amazing!”



VGNBae has already started creating an impact with the release of their first artist, Tatiana Barnett, who debuted at #15 on Billboard Gospel Single Sales. Tatiana has become a fan favorite on both Spotify and Apple Music garnering over 100,000 streams with her debut single "I Need You".

VGNBae shows the diversity of the city it calls home in the roster the label has. They have amazing rising stars, Grammy nominated songwriters, gospel industry vets and a Latin pop sensation. “We started VGNBae Music Group as a response to how we were handled in the industry and wanting to do something different; BE something different”,” said Co-Owner and Artist, Anthony Hall. Through this diversified roster, VGNBae will literally have their hand in almost every genre music has all of 2021.



VGNBae released their second artist who happens to be one of the Co-Owners, Dominique Side. Her bilingual rendition of a classic Christmas Advent song, “O Ven, O Ven Emmanuel”, has quickly become a holiday hit landing in the top 200 on BDS Gospel Radio Charts while climbing on the AC charts as well. The single has also been added to top curated holiday playlists on Spotify.



The world will get to see why T’Mil calls them the “Musical Marvel Universe” with VGNBae’s forthcoming Christmas special that’s slated to air on eOne Nashville’s YouTube channel. Be sure to follow their social media sites for date and time.



For more information, press only:

T’Mil Curtis

404-500-9477

tmil@vgnbaemusicgroup.com

Instagram & Facebook: vgnbaemusicgroup

O Ven, O Ven Emmanuel