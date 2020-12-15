Enterprise Video Market to hit US $23.0 billion by 2025 - Global Insights on Trends, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Regulatory Landscape, Growth Opportunities, Mergers & Acquisitions and Future Outlook: Adroit Market Research

The growing adoption and advancement in cloud technology is expected to provide opportunities for the enterprise video market growth

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Enterprise Video Market by Component (Solutions (Video Conferencing, Video Content Management, and Webcasting) and Services, Deployment Type (On-premises, and Cloud), Applications (Corporate Communication, Training & Development, and Marketing & Client Engagement), Delivery Technique (Downloading/Traditional Streaming, Adaptive Streaming, and Progressive Downloading), Vertical (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Media & Entertainment, Education, Retail & Consumer Goods, and Others), and Region, Global Forecast, 2018 to 2028” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The global enterprise video market size is projected to reach nearly USD 23.0 billion by 2025. In addition, it is projected to gather a CAGR of about 8% over the forecast years 2020-2025. Enterprise Video can be seen as a platform which enables video communication for various applications in an enterprise. It has several use cases for vendors, stakeholders, partners, employees and even outside consumers. It ensures effective communication for everyone in the organization. It offers advantages such as time saving and cost reduction as employees do not need to travel for face to face meeting and can communicate with their geographically distant teammate remotely by using enterprise video solutions. These are the drivers of the market. The market has several restraints too. The high cost of deployment of enterprise video solutions is a major restraint of the market growth. The need for technical support and slow internet is another factor hindering the market growth.

The future and existing enterprise video market progress are outlined to know the market attractiveness. Key influencing factors focus on the enterprise video of market opportunities over the forecast years. Factors such as their increased applications and use cases among different verticals to reducing operating cost along with the increasing business efficiency are driving the market growth. Also, the enterprise video solutions help employees stay connected to their geographically distant teammate and ensure proper communication which is further aiding the growth of the global enterprise video market. However, the lack of required internet speed and high deployment cost of these solutions are likely to hamper the market growth. Furthermore, the absorption and development of cloud technology is anticipated to be an opportunity for the enterprise video companies.

The report also outlines the various characteristics of the global enterprise video industry by assessing the market from value chain analysis. Moreover, the enterprise video market report comprises various qualitative parts of the enterprise video industry in market restraints, essential industry drivers, and opportunities. Furthermore, the report provides a complete assessment of the market through company profiling and the competitiveness of the local as well as global vendors.

The enterprise video market has solid competition amongst the already well-known and new market players. Also, the enterprise video industry players are pursuing potential markets to seize a competitive lead among the other industry players by forming mergers & acquisitions, agreements, acquiring other companies & new startups, establishing collaboration & partnerships, and growing their business existence.

The market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment type, applications, delivery technique, vertical and regions. On the basis of component, the enterprise video market is bifurcated into solutions and services. The solutions are further split into video conferencing, video content management, and webcasting. Based on deployment type, the market is divided into on-premises, and cloud. On the basis of applications, the market is segmented into corporate communication, training & development, and marketing & client engagement. On the basis of delivery technique, the market is classified into downloading/traditional streaming, adaptive streaming, and progressive downloading. On the basis of vertical, the global enterprise video market is segmented into BFSI, IT & telecom, healthcare & life sciences, media & entertainment, education, retail & consumer goods, and others.

The North America region is expected to hold the highest market share during the forecast years owing to the presence of key industry players in the market. The market is on the forefront of new technology adoption which is also increasing the North America market. Asia-Pacific region is projected to showcase the highest growth rate during the forecast years owing to the increasing awareness about the technology and increasing internet & smartphone penetration. The region is expected to see a huge adoption of these solutions among the small and medium-sized enterprises.

The major players of the global enterprise Video market are IBM, Microsoft, Kaltura, Polycom, Cisco, Adobe, Avaya, Brightcove, Vidyo, VBrick Systems, MediaPlatform, Ooyala, Qumu Corporation, Panopto, Vidizmo, Amazon Web Services, Lifesize, BlueJeans Network, INXPO, RingCentral, Haivision, Sonic Foundry, Kollective Technology, ON24, and join.me. These vendors have adopted various traditional and non-traditional growth strategies to enhance their market share including new product launches, partnerships and collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions.

