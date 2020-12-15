Liquid Handling Technology Market to Reach USD 6,323.9 Million By 2027 | Reports and Data

Surging adoption of automation in the pharmaceutical industry is one of the significant factors influencing the liquid handling technology market growth.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global liquid handling technology market size is forecast to reach USD 6,323.9 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The liquid handling technology market has registered rapid growth attributable to the growing demand for throughput screening. Liquid handling technology finds usage in the high-throughput screening laboratory, in screening campaigns for the dispensing of stock solutions through assay plates, comprising substrates enzymes volumes. The dispensing of the drug compound solution holds the potential for volume errors that can lead to false-positive and false-negative outcomes during the initial screening.

Most cancer treatments depend on the two or more drugs combination to achieve an effective cancer treatment, which requires additive, synergistic, and antagonistic effect assessment of varying drug combinations at a concentration range across several cell lines. The intricacy required to carry out such experiments may be realized using acoustic liquid handling technology as a suitable combination screening assay preparation method. The acoustic liquid handling technology aids in the rapid transferring of samples and reagents from any library plate well to any assay plate well in any matrix, arrangement, or layout necessary.

The COVID-19 impact:

The COVID-19 pandemic has created ripples in the pharmaceutical industry. There is an overwhelming urgency to improve the care of people affected by the virus, as well as healthy individuals, by enhancing their immune strength through various delivery medications. Further, a wide range of drugs and vaccines are in the trial phase, and many more are being developed by pharmaceutical companies and research institutes to curb the spread of the virus, as well as cure the patients. All these factors are playing in a significant role in boost the demand of liquid handling technology, which is essential in the drug discovery and ADME toxicology testing process.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The elimination of both day-to-day and person-to-person variability is a major benefit of automated liquid handling technology. Compared to manually dispensing sub-microliter quantities, this is commonly done with less preparation. Besides, automated liquid handlers enable integration with other types of processing equipment.

Bioprocessing is likely to grow at a significant rate in the period 2020-2027. Time to market is vital in process development, and several firms developing and producing therapeutic agents emphasize automated bioprocessing, which through parallelization and miniaturization properties of liquid handlers allow for exceptional bioprocesses understanding for up-scaling and economic development.

The introduction of innovative genetic tools such as NGS has fueled the demand for automation in the pharmaceutical sector, due to a swift increase in the count of ongoing research activities in the field of genetics.

Contract research organizations (CROs) are likely to grow at a substantial rate in the forecast period as they have extensive expertise, widespread experience, and access to novel technologies allowing the shortening of the drug discovery process.

North America region dominated the liquid handling technology market in 2019, owing to well-established healthcare infrastructure, widespread implementation of advanced medical technologies, increases spend in research & development activities, and expanding healthcare expenses.

Key participants include AutoGen Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Aurora Biomed Inc., Corning Inc., Analytik Jena AG, Formulatrix Inc., Agilent Technologies, Biotek Instruments Inc., Danaher Corporation, and Lonza Group AG, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented into the global liquid handling technology market on the basis of component, product type, application, end-user, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Automated Workstations Standalone Liquid Handlers Integrated Liquid Handlers Small Devices Burettes Pipettes Dispensers Others Consumables Reagents Tubes & Plates Others

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Automated Liquid Handling Semi-Automated Liquid Handling Manual Liquid Handling

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Drug Discovery ADMET Research Cancer & Genomic Research Bioprocessing Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Research Institutes Pharmaceutical Companies Contract Research Organizations



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM



