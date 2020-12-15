Commercial Vehicle Sensors Market Size To Be Worth USD 9.55 Billion by 2027 | Emergen Research

The rising consumer preference for vehicle comfort and safety and the increasing introduction of stringent regulatory pollution standards are driving the demand for the Commercial Vehicle Sensors market.

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, British Columbia, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Commercial Vehicle Sensors Market is forecast to be worth USD 9.55 Billion by 2027, according to the current analysis by Emergen Research. The global commercial vehicle sensors market is expected to expand at a substantial rate in the forecast period due to the growing customer demand for vehicle security and comfort. Besides, the increasing introduction of stringent regulatory pollution standards is also expected to fuel the market growth over the forecast timeframe. The rise in the use of vehicle sensors with the rising adoption of automated vehicles is expected to further stimulate market growth over the forecast timeframe. In advanced technologies like ADAS, lane departure warning advanced sensors are uses widely; thus, the demand for commercial vehicle sensors will be propelled.

The safety threats in autonomous vehicles are expected to impede the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.

Key Highlights From The Report

In October 2020, DENSO Corporation has announced the development of its factory-IoT network, linking 130 manufacturing factories globally to IT and IoT technology. It will enable DENSO Corporation to improve the global supply chain, enabling factories to adapt to shifts in the manufacturing process quickly depending on local demand, while enabling production teams to monitor the movement of employees and working conditions of various facilities in real-time by linking factories all over the globe on cloud.

It is expected that the Pressure Sensor segment will experience substantial growth. The pressure sensor is the most important sensor in vehicles for all core parts of the engine, such as the frame, power train, and body system.

It is estimated that the aftermarket segment will see steady growth over the forecast timeframe, as customers will receive customized sensors, and it is reasonably economical.

It is anticipated that the Chassis & Safety segment will see significant growth over the forecast period. The demand for sensors in chassis & safety applications for commercial vehicles is driven by required rules and regulations, including the implementation in commercial vehicles of electronic stability systems, lane-departure, and emission control systems.

Due to the presence of many industry leaders in this area, such as Robert Bosch GmbH, IAV GmbH, and Continental AG, Europe is expected to experience steady market growth. Besides, owing to the increasing government concern for low-emission vehicles, the market is likely to progress significantly over the forecast period.

Key participants include Continental AG, DENSO Corporation, Sensata Technologies, Robert Bosch GmbH, Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., TE Connectivity Ltd., Delphi Automotive Systems LLC, Bourns, Inc., Stoneridge, Inc., and IAV GmbH, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the Global Commercial Vehicle Sensors Market on the basis of type, sales channel, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Temperature Motion Level Position Image Microelectromechanical systems Pressure Others

Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) OEMs Aftermarket

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Powertrain Telematics Chassis & Safety Body Electronics Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. Rest of MEA



