Teresita Orillac Launches Joy by T.O. Collection for Kids

One of the industry’s leading fashion designers and image consultants has unveiled a new collection for kids.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Just in time for the holidays, representatives with Fashion Designer Teresita Orillac today announced the official launch of the Joy by T.O. Collection for Kids.

“It brings me so much joy to launch this collection,” said Orillac, who has been featured in Vogue, Ella, CNN, and more.

The launch of the Joy by T.O. Collection for Kids comes on the heels of Orillac’s recently-launched eCommerce store, which features her existing collections, the Quartz Collection and the Into The Jungle Collection (https://www.teresitaorillac.com/lookbook-quartz-2).

Orillac explained that the Joy by T.O. Collection for Kids (https://www.teresitaorillac.com/shop-joy-usa) features a variety of things, such as Adjustable Antibacterial Facemasks.

“Our fabric facemasks are constructed with three layers of antibacterial and odor resistant materials,” Orillac revealed, before adding, “Designed to bring you comfort with adjustable strings behind the ears and are safe to wash over and over again without pilling issues.”

Orillac went on to point out that the fabric is Dupont Silvadur™, which uses technology that unites silver ions with a patented delivery system to create an effective antimicrobial result.

“This durable fabric prevents odor-causing bacteria, so masks stay fresh and smell clean for longer,” Orillac said.

Among many other things available in the Joy by T.O. Collection for Kids is the Hair Accessory Gift Set, which is geared for babies and little girls. The box contains six hair clips, two guipure flowers, one rhinestone flower, four fabric flowers with rhinestones, five large fabric flowers with pearls, four stretch lace headbands (0-18 months), and two stretch cotton jersey headbands (four months - 12 years).

“These are just two examples of the wide variety of things available in the Joy by T.O. Collection for Kids,” Orillac said. “I invite everyone to visit the collection today. I’m sure you’ll love what you see.”

For more information, please visit https://www.teresitaorillac.com/teresitaorillac.

About Teresita Orillac

Since her fashion debut as a designer in Fashion Week Panamá back in 2012, Teresita Orillac, a Panamanian designer, took her brand internationally-selling in prestigious stores in Panamá, in the renowned Department Store Selfridges London, New York, and Dubai. Her new brand Daughters is an inclusive brand designed by women for women of all generations. With the Mommy and Me concept in mind, the brand seeks to dress and accessorize children, teens, and women.

