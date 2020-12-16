Celebrity Therapist, Melody Anderson, Offers Support & Shares Thoughts To Help You Find Your Holiday Magic This Year

Melody Anderson. Licensed Clinical Social Worker (LCSW)

"I'm here to offer support and understanding to all who have lost so much this year, including loved ones, jobs, homes and worse their hope.”-Melody J. Anderson

December 21st is known as the Winter Solstice. It’s the time when holiday traditions throughout the world celebrate the end of the longest night of the year. The Magic of the Solstice is that we begin to experience the first few seconds of increasing sunlight. Our days become longer. It is much lighter ahead. We have already witnessed the potential end of COVID, as new vaccines save lives.

We have lived through so much. Due to COVID, I could not see, tend to, or care for my mother, as she lay dying in her bed this June. I still remember having feelings of anger, sadness, powerlessness, and often hopelessness. As a therapist, I knew I needed personal and professional help to cope with the exhaustion from dealing with my mother’s death, having to work, trying to keep some order in my home, and paying bills. I was often too tired to even think of self-care. I didn’t wash my hair for weeks and often wore the same clothes for several days in a row.

I returned to the very skills I often talk about in the media and share with my clients. I knew that the neurological impact of actually “seeing” the faces and eyes of my loved ones caused my brain to release “feel good” hormones. These hormones then energized me to at least get out of bed. That simple action then gave me the motivation to accomplish, one action at a time, my daily duties. I began to feel better about myself and found time for self-care. This may have only included writing down one gratitude each day, finding the beauty in nature, taking a 20-minute power nap, or simply just drinking more

water.

Please note, this shift did not occur by texting, emailing, phone calls, Facebooking, Twittering, or sending smoke signals! I committed myself to make a visual connection, at least once a day, with my friends via Zoom, FaceTime, Drive-By Wavings, or Skype. The result? I began to feel better. I now have the energy to experience what may not be my “perfect” holiday, but is “a good enough” holiday. I can find the Magic in the warm memories tied to a Christmas tree ornament from 30 years ago. My holiday celebrations may not turn out the way I wanted, but I can accept that for this year, I can have a “Different,” not a bad, day. Let me help you find your holiday Magic! I am here to offer support and understanding to all who have lost so much this year, including loved ones, jobs, homes, and worse, their hope.

I send blessings to all on your “Different” holiday. Be safe, kind, and love everything you can. That’s the true Magic of every single day we have! If you want more information about my work, please check out www.counselingybymelody.com, or call me at (310) 285-9410.

-------

Melody J. Anderson, LCSW, has a private psychotherapy practice in Westwood, LA, and New York City. She works with couples, individuals, adolescents, and families who face: anxiety, relational conflict, depression, trauma, addiction, impulse control, step-family issues, child-rearing, couple disputes, how to live with an addict, 12-Step Programs; life transitions, career concerns, life-coaching, and grief. Ms. Anderson is also a Licensed California Reverend, offering pre-marital counseling and wedding services. She also offers marital guidance for couples in recovery. Skype and Zoom sessions are also available.

Website: www.counselingbymelody.com