Unmanned Composite Materials Market Size To Be Worth USD 3,222.3 Million by 2027 | Emergen Research

Better durability of composite materials and performance enhancement of unmanned systems are among the significant factors influencing the Unmanned Composite Materials market growth.

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, British Columbia, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Unmanned Composite Materials Market is projected to be worth USD 3,222.3 Million by 2027, according to the latest evaluation by Emergen Research. The unmanned composite materials market is observing high demand attributed to increased investment in unmanned systems. For instance, Adani Defense and Aerospace and Elbit Systems Ltd., based in Israel, in December 2018, introduced 50,000 sq. ft. Adani Elbit Unmanned Aerial Vehicles production facility located in Hyderabad, India. Approximately USD 15 million has been invested in the facility’s development. The production complex would cater to the global market with Hermes 900 and Hermes 450UAV’s complete carbon composite material aero-structures.

Key Highlights From The Report

In July 2020, Toray Industries signed an agreement with Lilium GmbH to provide carbon fiber composite materials for Lilium Jet, an unmanned five-seater eVTOL aircraft.

Unmanned marine vehicle systems are deployed for extensive applications, including military, where these find usage in Anti-Submarine Warfare, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance, Mine Counter Measures, and Fast Inshore Attack Craft for combat drills.

The primary benefit of aramid fiber enforced polymer material is its low density, offering high tensile specific stiffness and strength and good robustness and, hence, finding frequent applications in unmanned systems requiring impact resistance.

The growing demand for the unmanned surface vehicle is attributed to the increasing research activities in the fields of hydrography and oceanography. Further, the growing necessity to monitor anti-submarine warfare and water quality is driving the demand for unmanned surface vehicles, thereby driving the demand for composite materials.

Europe dominated the market in 2019 due to the presence of leading producers in countries, including Germany, France, the U.K., and Russia.

Key participants include Stratasys Ltd., Solvay, Hexcel Corporation, Teledyne, Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd., Teijin Ltd., Gurit, Toray Industries, Renegade Materials Corporation, and Owens Corning, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the Global Unmanned Composite Materials Market on the basis of type, platform, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Aramid Fiber Reinforced Polymer (AFRP) Boron Fiber Reinforced Polymer (BFRP)

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Interior Exterior



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. Rest of MEA



