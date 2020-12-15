Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 901 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,828 in the last 365 days.

Law Enforcement Requests Public’s Assistance in Finding Missing Walworth 10-year-old

WALWORTH, Wis. – On the morning of Sunday, December 13, 2020, the Village of Walworth Police Department received the report of a missing 10 year-old female Jocelyn Van Duyn, from an address on Fox Lane, near North Main Street in the Village of Walworth, Walworth County, Wisconsin. The child was last seen on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at approximately 8:00 pm at her residence and was wearing a white shirt with an image of the Eiffel Tower on it, black pants, and dark colored tennis shoes. Jocelyn is approximately 5’3”, 140 lbs., has hazel eyes, and brown, shoulder-length hair.

 

An active investigation is underway with assistance from the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Walworth County Sheriff’s Office.

 

Jocelyn’s family, Walworth Police Department, and other law enforcement asks for the public’s assistance in the safe return of Jocelyn. Anyone with valuable information regarding her disappearance or location should contact Walworth Police Department at 262-275-6585.

 

Attached is a photo of Jocelyn. Please share on social media channels.

 

 

You just read:

Law Enforcement Requests Public’s Assistance in Finding Missing Walworth 10-year-old

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.