Law Enforcement Requests Public’s Assistance in Finding Missing Walworth 10-year-old

WALWORTH, Wis. – On the morning of Sunday, December 13, 2020, the Village of Walworth Police Department received the report of a missing 10 year-old female Jocelyn Van Duyn, from an address on Fox Lane, near North Main Street in the Village of Walworth, Walworth County, Wisconsin. The child was last seen on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at approximately 8:00 pm at her residence and was wearing a white shirt with an image of the Eiffel Tower on it, black pants, and dark colored tennis shoes. Jocelyn is approximately 5’3”, 140 lbs., has hazel eyes, and brown, shoulder-length hair.

An active investigation is underway with assistance from the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Walworth County Sheriff’s Office.

Jocelyn’s family, Walworth Police Department, and other law enforcement asks for the public’s assistance in the safe return of Jocelyn. Anyone with valuable information regarding her disappearance or location should contact Walworth Police Department at 262-275-6585.

Attached is a photo of Jocelyn. Please share on social media channels.