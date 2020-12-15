Outbound Medical Tourism Services Industry 2020- Global Market Research, Analysis, Size, Growth and Forecast 2026

A new market study, titled “Outbound Medical Tourism Services Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Summary: –

Overview:-

The author's market research report predicts that the “Global Outbound Medical Tourism Services Market” will grow at a CAGR of 16.1% during the forecast period 2020–2026. The global Outbound Medical Tourism Services market witnessed flat growth in the past few years but sustained due to the high cost of medical treatment in developed countries such as US and UK in fact, most of the outbound medical tourists are from North America and Europe.

The industry-specific parameters that are driving the global Outbound Medical Tourism Services market are primarily the increasing healthcare related costs in the patient’s country of origin, lack of insurance and healthcare coverage, lower cost of medical treatment in destination countries, availability of highly trained, skilled, and qualified specialists in the countries providing services, and increasing costs of long-term care in developed countries.

This report focuses on the global Outbound Medical Tourism Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Outbound Medical Tourism Services development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Apollo Hospital Enterprise Limited

Revenue

Products/Brand Offerings

Company Highlights

Bumrungrad International Hospital

KPJ Healthcare Berhad

Christus Muguerza Hospital

WorldMed Assist

Mednamaste

Global Medical Tourism Inc.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cosmetic Surgery Treatment

Dental Treatment

Cardiovascular Treatment

Orthopedic Treatment

Cancer Treatment

Market segment by Application, split into

Adult

Children

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Outbound Medical Tourism Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Outbound Medical Tourism Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Outbound Medical Tourism Services are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key questions answered in the report:

What will the market growth rate of Outbound Medical Tourism Services market in 2026?

What are the key factors driving the global Outbound Medical Tourism Services market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Outbound Medical Tourism Services market?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of Outbound Medical Tourism Services market?

Who are the key manufacturers in Outbound Medical Tourism Services market space?

What are the Outbound Medical Tourism Services market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Outbound Medical Tourism Services market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Outbound Medical Tourism Services market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Outbound Medical Tourism Services market?

What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Outbound Medical Tourism Services market?

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Covid-19 Implications on Competition Landscape by Key Players

4 Covid-19 Implications on Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

5 Covid-19 Implications on Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

6 North America Impact of COVID-19

7 Europe Impact of COVID-19

8 China Impact of COVID-19

9 Japan Impact of COVID-19

10 Southeast Asia Impact of COVID-19

11 India Impact of COVID-19

12 Central & South America Impact of COVID-19

13Key Players Profiles

Continued………

