HAWAI‘I COVID-19 JOINT INFORMATION CENTER DAILY NEWS DIGEST Dec. 14, 2020

Department of Health:

https://health.hawaii.gov/coronavirusdisease2019/what-you-should-know/current-situation-in-hawaii/

190 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Statewide

DOH is also reporting 190 additional coronavirus cases today. This report includes cases up until Saturday at 11:59 p.m. However, 85 of the cases in today’s report are associated with a cluster at the Halawa Correctional Facility on O‘ahu. Full data is posted on the State COVID-19 dashboard and on the DOH Disease Outbreak & Control website at noon each day. hawaiicovid19.com/dashboard

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 11:59 p.m. Dec. 12, 2020

Island of Diagnosis New Cases Reported since 2/28/2020 (including new cases) O‘ahu 158 16,423 Hawai‘i 15 1,733 Maui 15 707 Kaua‘i 0 134 Moloka‘i 0 22 Lānaʻi 0 106 HI residents diagnosed outside of HI 2 299 Total Cases 190 19,424++ Deaths 0 274

++ As a result of updted information, one case on O‘ahu was removed from the counts.

Hospitalizations as of 12:00 p.m. on Dec. 11, 2020 – Hawai‘i-3, Maui-4, O‘ahu-51, Kaua’i‘-0

Hawaiicovid19.com

Hawaiʻi State Judiciary :

Hale Kaulike Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

An employee at the Hale Kaulike Courthouse has tested positive for COVID-19. The employee, who was asymptomatic, was last at work on Dec. 11 and took a COVID-19 test that afternoon after a close-contact outside of work tested positive. A confirmed positive test result was received Sunday. The employee did not work in any courtroom or with the public on Friday and had limited contact with coworkers. DOH is conducting contact tracing.

The areas where this person works is cleaned regularly. Out of an abundance of caution, the areas received additional disinfecting with electrostatic sprayers. To view more:

https://www.courts.state.hi.us/news_and_reports/2020/12/hale-kaulike-employee-tests-positive-for-covid-19

Department of Public Safety :

Inmate and Staff Testing Continues

COVID-19 testing of staff and inmates at the Halawa Correctional Facility continues. Two (2) inmate results received were positive. There were no additional staff test results. The total active positive cases now stand at 169 inmates and 28 staff.

Testing results from the fifth round of surge testing at the Saguaro Correctional Center were received today. Of the 186 inmates tested, one (1) was positive, 180 negative and five (5) inconclusive. The current active positive count is 27. Over 96% of the inmates are clear of the virus. By Wednesday, 19 inmates are expected to be medically cleared and deemed recovered, leaving just eight (8) active cases at Saguaro.

Surge testing of inmates and staff at facilities statewide is ongoing. The Waiawa Correctional Facility (WCF) reports no new staff or inmate cases. There were 17 inmate recoveries bringing the total active inmate cases down to 36 with two (2) inmates hospitalized. The Hawai‘i Community Correctional Center (HCCC) reports one positive staff case. All 29 HCCC inmate results were negative. The O‘ahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC) reported 66 more inmate test results, of which one (1) was positive, 63 were negative and two (2) were inconclusive. There are only three (3) active positive inmates at OCCC. Of the 34 OCCC staff test results received, 33 negative and one (1) inconclusive. For more information on PSD’s planning and response efforts to COVID-19:

http://dps.hawaii.gov/blog/2020/03/17/coronavirus-covid-19-information-and-resources/.

Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority :

7,975 Passengers Arrive on Sunday

Yesterday, a total of 7,975 people arrived in Hawai‘i from out of state. A total of 3,741 people indicated they came to Hawai‘i for vacation. There were also 1,366 returning residents. The trans-pacific passenger arrival data is derived from data provided by the Safe Travels digital system.

To view more: https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/covid-19-updates/trans-pacific-passenger-arrivals/

Helpful Resources

Trusted Testing and Travel Partners:

The state of Hawai‘i only accepts Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAAT) from a certified Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendment (CLIA) lab test results from Trusted Testing and Travel Partners. For the full list of domestic trans-Pacific, inter-county, international and airline partners or information on how to become a Trusted Testing Partner, go to:

https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel-partners/

Safe Travels Hawai‘i Program: Program overview: https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel/

FAQs: https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel/faqs/

Email: [email protected]

Call Center Number: 1-800-GO-HAWAII

COVID-19 Expanded Dashboard (Tables, Charts, and Visualizations):

https://hawaiicovid19.com/data-dashboard/

Safe Travels Digital Platform:

https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel/data/

Trans-Pacific Passenger Arrivals Statistics:

https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/covid-19-updates/trans-pacific-passenger-arrivals/

Kaua‘i County: Kaua‘i COVID-19 webpage: https://www.kauai.gov/COVID-19 To report violators: https://www.kauai.gov/KPD-Online-Reporting

Rest, Test, Enjoy! Voluntary visitor post-travel test: https://www.kauai.gov/visitorposttest

Resident post-travel test: https://www.kauai.gov/residentposttest

Maui County: Maui County travel and COVID-19 information: https://www.mauicounty.gov

To report violators: (808) 244-6400 or [email protected]

Hawai‘i County: Hawai‘i County COVID-19 webpage: https://coronavirus-response-county-of-hawaii-hawaiicountygis.hub.arcgis.com/pages/travel

Critical infrastructure and medical travel request: https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/e2f4ce19aa854964a8fd60bec7fbe78c To report violators: 808-935-3311

City & County of Honolulu: Honolulu COVID-19 webpage: oneoahu.org Interisland passengers arriving on O‘ahu are not subject to the mandatory quarantine. To report violators: 808-723-3900 or [email protected]

Media Contact:

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Joint Information Center

(808) 636-8194

[email protected]