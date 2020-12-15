10 new Utah fishing records set in 2020

Salt Lake City — Anyone who goes fishing knows how thrilling it is to catch a fish, especially if it is a large, potentially record-breaking one.

The DWR began tracking records for harvested fish in the early 1900s. Since then, the record fish program has expanded to also include catch-and-release records and records for fish caught using alternate tackle, like spearfishing, archery and setline.

There are currently 33 state catch-and-keep angling records, 37 state catch-and-release records, 21 state spearfishing records, six state setline records and three state archery records in Utah. You can see all the state fishing records on the DWR website.

"This has been somewhat of a record year for new fishing records — I don't remember ever getting so many new ones in one year," said Craig Walker, the DWR aquatics assistant chief. "The primary reason that the DWR tracks record fish is to provide anglers with recognition of their achievements. However, the DWR also lists records as a way to inform anglers, who may be seeking their own trophy, of places they might want to fish. The public records are also a fun way to encourage anglers to get out on the water and hopefully encounter some of the large fish Utah has to offer."

Here is a look at the 10 new state fishing records that were set during 2020:

Catch-and-keep records

Lake trout: Set by Chance Scott at Flaming Gorge on July 17. The laker was 44 ⅛ inches long, weighed 53 pounds, 15 ounces and had a girth of 37 ⅞ inches.

Catch-and-release records

Splake: Set by Cade Tebbs at Fish Lake on Jan. 4. The splake was 33 inches long. However, the record was later broken by David MacKay at Fish Lake on May 8. MacKay's fish was 34 inches long.

Spearfishing records

Black crappie: Set by Matt Turner at Deer Creek Reservoir on June 11. The crappie weighed 1 pound, 14 ounces. It was 15 ¾ inches long and 12 inches in girth.

Five statewide fishing records were set in 2019.

If you think you may have caught a record catch-and-release fish, you can submit it on the DWR website. Your submission must include a photo and the measurement, and your release of the fish must be witnessed and certified in writing.

To submit a catch-and-keep record, you must submit a photo of the fish, as well as its total length, girth and weight. The fish must be weighed using a certified commercial scale, and the weighing must be witnessed and certified in writing by two independent witnesses who are not members of the individual's fishing party or family. A Utah Division of Wildlife Resources employee must witness and certify in writing the species, total fish length and girth verification.