Suspects Sought in a Destruction of Property Offense: 1500 Block of M Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in reference to a Destruction of Property offense that occurred on Saturday, December 12, 2020, in the 1500 block of M Street, Northwest.

At approximately 6:00 pm, the suspects removed a sign that was displayed on an establishment at the listed location. The suspects destroyed the sign and fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by cameras and can be seen in the photos below: