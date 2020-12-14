Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 898 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,805 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in a Traffic Fatality: Intersection of Minnesota Avenue and L’Enfant Square, Southeast

Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department’s Major Crash Investigations Unit announce an arrest has been made in a traffic fatality involving a single vehicle and a pedestrian that occurred on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at the intersection of Minnesota Avenue and L’Enfant Square, Southeast.

 

At approximately 4:17 am, a silver colored SUV was traveling southwest on Minnesota Avenue, Southeast. The vehicle failed to negotiate a turn and left the roadway. The vehicle struck a pedestrian who was on a sidewalk inside of a park area. The vehicle’s occupants fled the scene and the striking vehicle remained on the scene. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

 

The decedent has been identified as 32 year-old Loleita Patricia Gross, of Southeast, DC.

 

On Thursday, December 10, 2020, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 33 year-old Rosa Bishop, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder.

You just read:

Arrest Made in a Traffic Fatality: Intersection of Minnesota Avenue and L’Enfant Square, Southeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.