Arrest Made in a Traffic Fatality: Intersection of Minnesota Avenue and L’Enfant Square, Southeast

Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department’s Major Crash Investigations Unit announce an arrest has been made in a traffic fatality involving a single vehicle and a pedestrian that occurred on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at the intersection of Minnesota Avenue and L’Enfant Square, Southeast.

At approximately 4:17 am, a silver colored SUV was traveling southwest on Minnesota Avenue, Southeast. The vehicle failed to negotiate a turn and left the roadway. The vehicle struck a pedestrian who was on a sidewalk inside of a park area. The vehicle’s occupants fled the scene and the striking vehicle remained on the scene. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 32 year-old Loleita Patricia Gross, of Southeast, DC.

On Thursday, December 10, 2020, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 33 year-old Rosa Bishop, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder.