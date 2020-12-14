Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 898 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,805 in the last 365 days.

Guinea : Fifth and Sixth Reviews Under the Extended Credit Facility Arrangement, Financing Assurances Review, and Request for Waivers of Nonobservance of Performance Criteria-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Guinea

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. African Dept.

Publication Date:

December 14, 2020

Electronic Access:

Free Download. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

Real growth is expected to reach 5.2 percent in 2020 as the severe impact of the pandemic in the country was partially mitigated by a resilient mining sector. Presidential elections were held on October 18, giving President Condé an outright victory. Such results were contested by the opposition and followed by violent demonstrations and unrest. Since the Constitutional Court validated the electoral results on November 7, the situation has remained calm.

Series:

Country Report No. 2020/316

Frequency:

regular

English

Publication Date:

December 14, 2020

ISBN/ISSN:

9781513564005/1934-7685

Stock No:

1GINEA2020005

Format:

Paper

Pages:

107

You just read:

Guinea : Fifth and Sixth Reviews Under the Extended Credit Facility Arrangement, Financing Assurances Review, and Request for Waivers of Nonobservance of Performance Criteria-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Guinea

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.