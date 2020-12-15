Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 897 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,804 in the last 365 days.

Middlesex Barracks / Violations of Conditions of Release and Violations of a Final Abuse Prevention Order

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A305250

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Riegler                            

STATION: Middlesex Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802.229.9191

 

DATE/TIME: 12/14/2020

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rolston Rd. Waitsfield, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of an Order Against Stalking and Violation of Conditions of

Release

 

ACCUSED: Sarah Bray                                               

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waitsfield, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12/14/2020, Troopers at the Middlesex

Barracks received reports of Sarah Bray (36) conducting in behavior which

violates an Order Against Stalking for a nearby resident. Bray

was taken into custody and transported to the Middlesex Barracks. Bail was set

at $200. Bray was fingerprinted, photographed and transported to the Chittenden

County Regional Correctional Facility and ordered to appear in Washington County

Superior Court - Criminal Division on 12/15/2020 at 1230 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:    12/15/2020 at 1230 hours        

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION:   Yes  

BAIL: $200.00

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Respectfully,

 

Trooper Ryan Riegler

Vermont State Police

Troop A- Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

Phone: 802-229-9191

Fax: 802-229-2648

 

You just read:

Middlesex Barracks / Violations of Conditions of Release and Violations of a Final Abuse Prevention Order

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.