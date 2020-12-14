But Chief Justice Cantil-Sakauye said she ultimately came to believe that judges could not “stand on title” and be vaccinated before emergency workers and nursing home residents. “We think that others need to go first,” she said.
Dec 14, 2020
You just read:
The Vaccines Are Coming. A Divided and Distrustful America Awaits.
