Rep. John Bucy III to hold Town Hall on Property Tax System, Appraisal Process

by: Rep. Bucy, John III

02/10/2020

Event in Cedar Park on March 9 to feature County Tax Assessor, Chief Appraiser

WHAT: Rep. John Bucy III (Austin) will host a Town Hall to discuss the property tax system and appraisal process in Williamson County, including presentations from county officials, a moderated discussion, and a question and answer period from audience participants. Featured speakers will include Williamson County Tax Assessor Collector Larry Gaddes and Alvin Lankford, Chief Appraiser of the Williamson Central Appraisal District. County employees will also be on hand to answer questions after the program. A similar town hall put on by Williamson County last year had nearly 200 attendees.

WHO: John Bucy III, State Representative Texas House District 136 Larry Gaddes, Williamson County Tax Assessor Collector Alvin Lankford, Williamson Central Appraisal District Chief Appraiser

WHEN: 6:30 - 8:00 p.m., Monday, March 9, 2020

WHERE: Vista Ridge High School - Cafeteria 200 S. Vista Ridge Blvd, Cedar Park, TX 78613

