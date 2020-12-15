Rep. John Bucy III to hold Town Hall on Property Tax System, Appraisal Process
Rep. John Bucy III to hold Town Hall on Property Tax System, Appraisal Process
by: Rep. Bucy, John III02/10/2020
Event in Cedar Park on March 9 to feature County Tax Assessor, Chief Appraiser
WHAT: Rep. John Bucy III (Austin) will host a Town Hall to discuss the property tax system and appraisal process in Williamson County, including presentations from county officials, a moderated discussion, and a question and answer period from audience participants. Featured speakers will include Williamson County Tax Assessor Collector Larry Gaddes and Alvin Lankford, Chief Appraiser of the Williamson Central Appraisal District. County employees will also be on hand to answer questions after the program. A similar town hall put on by Williamson County last year had nearly 200 attendees.
WHO: John Bucy III, State Representative Texas House District 136 Larry Gaddes, Williamson County Tax Assessor Collector Alvin Lankford, Williamson Central Appraisal District Chief Appraiser 
WHEN: 6:30 - 8:00 p.m., Monday, March 9, 2020
WHERE: Vista Ridge High School - Cafeteria  200 S. Vista Ridge Blvd, Cedar Park, TX 78613
Contact Info
|
Capitol Address:
|
District Address:
|
Room E2.312
P.O. Box 2910
Austin, TX 78768
(512) 463-0696
(512) 463-9333 Fax
|
3016 Polar Lane Suite 108
Cedar Park, Texas 78613
(512) 259-1478