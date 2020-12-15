REP. JOHN BUCY III COORDINATING FOOD & WELLNESS PROGRAM

by: Rep. Bucy, John III

03/25/2020

AUSTIN— Working with Hill Country Community Ministries (HCCM) and local city leaders including Austin City Council Member Jimmy Flannigan, Cedar Park Mayor Pro Tem Mel Kirkland, and Cedar Park City Council Member Anne Duffy, Rep. John Bucy III is coordinating an initiative to help senior citizens aged 60 and over and people with a disability of any age in House District 136 who are homebound or otherwise have urgent food access needs in light of the Coronavirus pandemic. Program participants will receive a free delivery of food each week right to their door.

"This initiative will not succeed without the support from the community, so I can't thank enough the hundred plus volunteers who have stepped up to help their neighbors in their time of need," Rep. Bucy said. "I'm also grateful to Hill Country Community Ministries and our city and county leaders for their leadership and hard work in these challenging times."

Volunteers of all ages are making outreach calls to seniors, prioritizing those who live alone. Those under 60 are also helping with packaging food at Hill Country Community Ministries Food Pantry and making weekly deliveries to program participants. Proper health and safety protocols are being followed. Over 120 volunteers have signed up to help since the initiative was announced late last week.

Seniors or people with disabilities who need assistance getting food may sign up online, or contact Rep. Bucy’s District Office at 512-259-1478 or by email at district136.bucy@house.texas.gov. Residents who wish to help can sign up to volunteer or donate to Hill County Community Ministries online at hccm.org. In addition, all residents can make use of a Coronavirus Update & Resource Guide to find pertinent information and resources available from local, county, and state jurisdictions and agencies.

Seniors who need assistance may also make use of a new initiative from H-E-B and Favor, which are now offering same day grocery delivery from a curated list of products for seniors aged 60 and older. To place an order, they can call the Senior Support phone line at 1-833-397-0080 from 9 AM to 1 PM daily, use Favor’s website, or download the Favor app and searching for “H-E-B."

