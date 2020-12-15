7 Travel Shows to Watch While Stuck at Home, from FlightHub and JustFly
EINPresswire.com/ -- People, industries and the world as a whole are experiencing something unprecedented. Self-quarantine and social distancing are now a regular part of the global lexicon. Since travel has temporarily slowed down, now’s an opportune time to travel from the comfort of your living room with this list of our favourite travel shows.
Somebody Feed Phil
Well-known as the creator of the comedic sitcom “Everybody Loves Raymond,” Philip Rosenthal now spends more of his time in front of the camera. In an act of food enthusiasm, he takes friends, family and viewers around the globe to discover new culinary experiences. He touches down in several destinations with strong food cultures, such as Tel Aviv, Mexico City, New Orleans, Bangkok and more. It’s culture and cuisine wrapped in one.
Down to Earth
This bingeable series available on Netflix follows Zac Efron and wellness expert Darin Olien exploring sustainable living and culture around the world. A great combination of adventure and knowledge, but unlike other ecocentric docu-series, this one focuses on solutions and innovations, giving it an overall positive outlook and message. Zac Efron is a surprisingly down to earth host (pun intended) and shows genuine interest in making the world a better place. He’s come a long way from his High School Musical days.
Tales of Light
Not only is photography one of the most popular mediums of communication, it’s one of the most powerful. The stories behind a series of beautiful photographs come to life in this series about exploration of the natural world. Photographers from around the world put their passion and skill on display as they try to leave their mark on an ever evolving form of art. The series is a joint production by Canon and National Geographic.
The Kindness Diaries
Leon Logothetis is a renowned traveler, speaker, philanthropist and the bestselling author of The Kindness Diaries memoir. He traded in his job in the corporate world and life in London for one of travel and adventure. Now, more than 100 countries later, he takes viewers along for the ride with the Kindness Diaries on Netflix. The premise is simple. He ventures through the world with only the kindness of strangers (whom he eventually pays back in surprising and inspirational ways). Having showcased his travels for the likes of Good Morning America, the Los Angeles Times, San Francisco Chronicle, Outside, Good, Psychology Today and the New York Times, he’s one of the best at what he does.
Ugly Delicious
David Chang and Netflix take culinarily inspired trips to the food capitals of the world. The award-winning chef teams up with other chefs, critics, creatives and celebrity guests. Through it all, he keeps a few questions in mind. Can food help break down cultural barriers? And if so, how? It’s unlike other television programming because it’s not about fine dining in the traditional sense. This show truly takes viewers around the world, one meal at a time.
Gaycation
This show is an emotional rollercoaster, showcasing the highs and lows of what it means to travel and live as an LGBTQ+ across the globe. Elliot Page and film director friend Ian Daniel travel the world meeting with locals and discussing how their culture has impacted their life as an LGBTQ+ person, whether positive or negative. Their travels take them to some of the most iconic locations including the New York City ballrooms and pride parades around the country.
Salt Fat Acid Heat
Acclaimed food author and chef Samin Nosrat travels the world to dig deeper into the core elements of what makes food taste good, and how to go about becoming a great cook. Salt Fat Acid Heat, a short series with an award-winning book of the same name, is an excellent starting point for anyone who aspires to learn the basics of the culinary world. She goes to Italy, Japan, Mexico and the United States. In each location, she focuses on another principle of delicious food. This series shows how simple it is to make every meal taste a little better.
Travel television has a knack for stirring the imagination and inspiring wanderlust. It can also lift the spirits of travelers currently waiting for the world to get back to normal. The shows mentioned above do just that. Give them a try, they may inspire people to see the world a little differently and add new destinations to their bucket lists.
Mark Novak
Mark Novak
