District Court Postponed for Next 30 Days in Judicial District 6 (Bertie, Halifax, Hertford, and Northampton Counties)

Court officials in Judicial District 6 (BertieHalifaxHertford, and Northampton Counties) announced today that district court is postponed for non-essential, in-person court proceedings for the next 30 days beginning today, in compliance with Chief Justice Cheri Beasley’s latest directive.

The judges’ schedule will remain as is and the judges will conduct their court remotely or at their discretion as needed. 

All criminal and civil district court proceedings, unless otherwise addressed, will be rescheduled for a later time.

Any questions can be directed to the clerk of superior court:

  • Bertie: 252-794-6800
  • Halifax: 252-593-3000
  • Hertford: 252-358-7100
  • Northampton: 252-574-3100  

The courthouses and clerk of superior court’s offices remain open. 

Read the administrative orders for more details:

Additional Information

By order of the Chief Justice, only people with business at the courthouse will be allowed to enter. Masks or face coverings are required in all courthouses. Filings are encouraged to be mailed and will be treated as timely if received by mail within five days of the due date. 

Some court matters can be processed online at www.NCcourts.gov/services.

For the latest information on court closings, visit www.NCcourts.gov.

