Tennessee Equine Health Advisory Commission to Meet

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Equine Health Advisory Commission will meet Dec. 18, 2020 at 1 p.m. CST.

In accordance with Governor Bill Lee’s Executive Order 65, the Tennessee Equine Health Advisory Commission will meet and conduct business by electronic means.

The meeting is open to the public to attend via an internet-based teleconferencing system. There is no cost to participants. Instructions and alternative methods of communication are on page two of this notice.

The enabling legislation of this commission states that the Commissioner of Agriculture shall call the first meeting of the commission. The agenda includes introduction of commission members, election of officers, discussion of Tennessee equine industry, and planning for 2021 annual report.

The Tennessee Equine Health Advisory Commission studies the state of equine health, emerging equine health issues that may impact the equine industry, and other equine health and equine industry issues the commission deems relevant. The commission consists of nine members and is attached to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture for administrative purposes.

AGENDA:

1) Welcome and Introduction of Commission Members – Commissioner Charlie Hatcher

2) Election of Chair and Secretary

3) Discussion on the current Tennessee Equine Industry including health and other issues

4) Planning/Discussion for the annual report due by February 1, 2021

5) Adjourn