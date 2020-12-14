Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Abbott Attends Operation Warp Speed Briefing, Meets With CMS Administrator At The White House

December 14, 2020 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today visited the White House where he attended a briefing on Operation Warp Speed with Vice President Mike Pence and other state and federal leaders. During the briefing, the leaders discussed the ongoing COVID-19 response and the vaccine distribution currently taking place across the country and in Texas. The first shipments of COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Texas this morning. 19,500 doses of the Pfizer vaccine were delivered today, and an additional 19 sites will receive 75,075 doses on Tuesday.

Prior to the briefing, the Governor met with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Administrator Seema Verma to discuss healthcare topics related to the state of Texas.

"As Texas begins distributing COVID-19 vaccines across the state, I thank President Trump and the federal leaders who worked diligently to ensure the success of Operation Warp Speed," said Governor Abbott. "These vaccines will save lives and play a crucial role in our efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and bring hospitalizations down in our communities."

