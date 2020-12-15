TempStars Founder Advocates for Canada’s Dental Professionals Being Among First to Get COVID Vaccine, Then Administer it
Dr. James Younger, a practicing dentist, said dentists and hygienists are frontline health care workers and should be considered among the first vaccinated.
There’s no denying that dental professionals are within the highest-risk category given the nature of the procedures and environment in which they provide much-needed dental care.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The founder of TempStars, Canada’s largest and most respected dental temping and hiring service, suggested today that Canada’s dental professionals, both the dentists and qualified hygienists in some provinces, should be considered part of the health care team leading the country’s COVID-19 vaccination program.
— Dr. James Younger
Dr. James Younger, a practicing dentist, said that dentists and hygienists are frontline health care workers and should be considered among the first vaccinated. They should also be permitted to administer the vaccine, he added, noting that some hygienists in Canadian provinces are trained and qualified to administer injections.
“At TempStars, we work with thousands of dental offices and understand as well as anyone that dental professionals come in constant contact with patients who could be carrying the coronavirus,” said Dr. Younger. “Whether patients are visiting their office for routine maintenance or a true dental emergency, these dental professionals need to be protected - not only for their own benefit, but for their team and those other patients visiting their office, who might be susceptible to COVID-19.
“Fortunately, because dental professionals are so experienced and diligent about PPE and Infection Control Protocols, there have been no significant outbreaks or confirmed reports of transmission within dental offices. That being said, there’s no denying that dental professionals are within the highest-risk category given the nature of the procedures and environment in which they provide much-needed dental care.”
Dr. Younger then went further, noting that dentists, as well as those hygienists qualified in some provinces, have had more than enough training to also administer the vaccine.
“The more efficiently we can get people vaccinated, the quicker we can safely begin returning to our normal lives,” he said. “Access to dental care across North America has taken a step back during this pandemic. Some of my colleagues worry that we could be recovering from this for years to come, and we can take advantage of an opportunity to limit the negative impact by involving the dental community in every step of the recovery.”
Dr. Younger is not alone in his belief about dentists and hygienists administering the vaccine.
In Canada, the Quebec Health Ministry even sought support from dental professionals earlier this fall for administering vaccines.
In addition, in a recent NBC News story, dentist Jim Wood, a California state Assembly member, said that “when you look at what dentists do and how many injections they give day in and day out, they're more than qualified. It’s kind of a no-brainer.”
He added that dentists “give injections in the mouth all day long, and these are very precise kinds of injections. The learning curve for a dentist would be small.”
If we can enroll the assistance of qualified dental professionals, Dr. Younger feels we might be able to reduce the burden and backlog on our healthcare services and more efficiently roll out this vaccine to those millions of Canadians who are eagerly waiting.
About TempStars
TempStars is North America’s fastest-growing dental temping and hiring service. Since 2015, the company continues to build on cutting-edge mobile technology to directly connect dental professionals quickly and easily. With more than 8,000 members and growing daily, TempStars is quickly becoming the best, first, and default choice for dental professionals looking to hire and get hired for temping and permanent positions. With expanding service in the United States this year, the company is dedicated to inspire and positively impact the dental community on a global scale.
