Gov. Evers Announces Software Firm Expert Institute Selects Milwaukee for Midwest Office

Company is latest tech business to invest in southeastern Wisconsin

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers today announced Expert Institute LLC, a legal software company that connects attorneys with subject matter experts, will locate its Midwest office in Milwaukee.

“Wisconsin continues to attract national businesses that are leaders in innovation,” Gov. Evers said. “We welcome Expert Institute’s decision to locate here and to join the growing number of businesses that are choosing to locate in Milwaukee and southeast Wisconsin because of our well-trained, well-educated workforce and support for entrepreneurs.”

Expert Institute links attorneys with subject-matter experts across a wide range of legal practice areas. The company recently introduced its first software solution, Expert iQ, an expert witness management platform. The Milwaukee office, located at 320 E. Buffalo St. in Milwaukee’s Third Ward, is Expert Institute’s third, joining its headquarters in New York and an office in Los Angeles. The company currently employs more than 140 workers nationwide and expects Milwaukee employment to grow to 75 within three years. The Milwaukee office will serve as a hub for Expert Institute’s research and software development teams.

“We found a very natural fit in Milwaukee, particularly in the entrepreneurial bustle of the Third Ward district,” said Michael Talve, Expert Institute’s CEO and managing director. “This, coupled with the immense amount of talent coming from the UW System and other Wisconsin-based colleges, made this move an easy choice. We’re thrilled to continue building our team here.”

Expert Institute President Bill Sherman added that “we’re proud to add our name to the impressive roster of tech firms in Milwaukee.”

“Wisconsin is nationally recognized as the premier innovation and tech hub in the Midwest,” said Missy Hughes, Secretary and CEO of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC). “Expert Institute is a great fit for the creative ecosystem so many businesses are building in our state.”

WEDC is supporting the project by authorizing up to $500,000 in state income tax credits over the next three years. The actual amount of tax credits Expert Institute will receive is contingent upon the number of jobs created and the amount of capital investment during that period.

In addition to the 75 jobs expected to be created by Expert Institute, an economic modeling study estimates the project could indirectly generate 56 additional jobs in the region. Those 131 total new jobs are expected to have an annual impact of more than $267,000 in state income taxes.

Expert Institute is receiving a warm reception from local government and economic development officials.

“Expert Institute is a welcome addition to our city’s tech sector. The company sees Milwaukee’s advantages including our strategic location, our depth of talent, and our quality of life,” Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said. “Expert Institute knows Milwaukee is well situated with strong universities and established businesses that support our growing technology sector.”

The Milwaukee 7 (M-7) regional economic development organization also worked to attract Expert Institute to Wisconsin.

“Expert Institute is precisely the kind of company we want in southeastern Wisconsin,” said M-7 Vice President Jim Paetsch. “The company’s decision to locate here is yet another affirmation of our ability to compete for investment from companies that require highly educated and motivated technical workers.”